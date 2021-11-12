Corinthians is close to selling half that cost nearly R$ 24 million and scored just one goal

Araos should be negotiated soon with club Mexico, second president of Corinthians

O Corinthians is very close to selling the sock Angelo Araos to Necaxa, from Mexico.

At an event at Parque São Jorge, this Thursday, the president of Timão, Duílio Monteiro Alves, said that there were still details to be resolved, but he was confident in closing the transfer in the coming weeks.

As the transfer window for the Mexican Championship only opens in early January, however, Araos should stay at the São Paulo club at least until the end of the Brazilian Championship, then moving on to the new team.

“An offer (from Necaxa) arrived, we have been dealing with details, in terms of payment, trying to improve values, but there is a big possibility that he will go“, said Duílio.

“The proposal was for 50% of the rights. We understand that, getting to the numbers, it’s time to do business. If he goes, we would have 50% of the rights for a longer time, he can play and we can recoup the investment in the future. We think it’s a good deal. Arriving at the conditions we demand, the deal will be done“, completed.

Araos with the ball during Corinthians training at CT Joaquim Grava Rodrigo Coca/Ag Corinthians

According to the globoesporte.com, the sale would be for US$ 1 million (BRL 5.41 million, at the current price).

Araos was hired by the São Paulo team in 2018, with Corinthians paying almost BRL 24 million at the time to the Universidad de Chile for 100% of the player’s rights. His contract with Timão runs until the end of 2023.

In his passage through Parque São Jorge, however, the Chilean never managed to assert himself, just doing 1 goal and giving 5 assists in 61 matches. It was still loaned to Ponte Preta in 2019, but it didn’t shine either.

In the current season, Araos records 18 matches for Corinthians, but the last time he took to the field was in a 1-1 draw with Atlético-GO, on September 20, for Brasileirão.