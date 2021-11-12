Corinthians run over by Minas and loses the fourth game in Novo Basketball Brazil

This Thursday night, Corinthians returned to the court for Novo Basketball Brasil. The team coached by Léo Figueiró lost to Minas by 82 to 65, even playing at the Wlamir Marques Poliesportivo Gym.

With the adverse result, Corinthians experienced its fourth defeat in five games in the 2021/22 edition of Novo Basketball Brasil. The only victory was against Pato, in their debut, while the defeats, in addition to Minas, came against Mogi, Paulistano and Flamengo.

The team’s main player, once again, was Zoom Fuller. The gringo scored 16 points and distributed five assists. Of all the athletes used on the court, only Pedro Nunes reached double digits in the score and scored 11 points.

Make a note of it in the diary, Faithful: After a bad streak, Corinthians will only return to play next Thursday. Away from home, Timão will face Franca, at Pedrocão.

lineup

Coach Léo Figueiró selected Corinthians for the game with the same quintet from the last games: Diego Figueredo, Zoom Fuller, Lucas Siewert, Malcom Miller and Renato Carbonari. During the match, the coach used Jean, Pedro Nunes, Paranhos, Dalaqua, Djalo, and Ludwig.

And the game?

first bedroom

The game started with both teams making big mistakes on both sides of the court. Corinthians, even though they worked the ball well in attack, could not score due to good defensive exchanges by the Minas team.

Due to the bad start and having taken a race from 9 to 0, coach Léo Figueiró was forced to ask for time quickly, with just over four minutes of play. The break, however, didn’t change much and Minas came to open 19 points of advantage in the first quarter.

With no changes and with Minas playing without difficulties in attack, Léo Figueiró asked for time again to try to cut the advantage of the opposing team in the first quarter. Once again, not much changed and the team spent more than six minutes without being able to score.

In a first quarter of an almanac, Minas ended the period with a lead of 16 points: 31 to 16.

Second bedroom

The second period started with Corinthians trying to get back into the game anyway. With the bottle closed due to a very well posted defense from Minas, Léo Figueiró’s team forced many three-point shots.

Very nervous in the match, Corinthians continued with the same problems as in the first quarter and even won a new one: attacking fouls. In consecutive moves, Paranhos and Carbonari committed violations and stopped the attack.

With a change of posture in marking and managing to work the ball better in attack, Corinthians even reduced the advantage to nine points. Minas, however, hit the ball by three in the last attack and went to the break leading the game in 46-34.

Third room

Despite the attempt to react in the second quarter, Corinthians was unable to maintain a good defensive grip and saw Minas start the third quarter with a 9-0 run, and the advantage exceeded 20 points. With that, Léo Figueiró asked for his third time in the match.

Without any kind of response to Minas’ attack, the game was slipping away from Timão with every possession of the ball. With six minutes of the third quarter, the opposing team had a 17-4 run.

With an improvement in the final two minutes, Corinthians even managed to reduce the advantage, but the game went to the last quarter very favorable to Minas: 67-48.

final room

The final fourth started with Minas scoring eight consecutive points and coach Léo Figueiró was very nervous. With a small squad, the players hardly rested in the match and the reflection of this was clear in the last period.

If the Corinthians were unable to play a good game, Fiel started to show off in the last period. In addition to the Corinthians anthem, fans at Wlamir Marques sang until the end of the match, in clear encouragement to athletes who are going through a difficult moment of the season.

With little to do, the game ended with an easy victory for Minas, by 82-65, and Corinthians suffered their fourth defeat in five games at Novo Basketball Brasil.

See more at: Basketball.