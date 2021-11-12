Corinthians trio in the Under-18 team has just another year of contract with the club

Corinthians has something to celebrate and pay attention to at the Revelations Cup, which is being disputed by the Brazilian U-18 team in Celaya, Mexico. The team has three representatives (defenders Lucas Belezi and Robert Renan, and midfielder Keven) among the Brazilians in the competition, but none of them has a relationship longer than 14 months with the Parque São Jorge club.

On his debut, in addition to seeing himself as the owner of the first-half duo chosen for the team – Lucas Belezi, the captain, and Robert Renan – Timão still got the shirt 10, Kevin, scorer of the third Brazilian goal in the team’s 4-0 rout in their debut, Wednesday, against the United States.

Keven, who sported the sacred number of Brazilian football, has the shortest link, until November 30, 2022. The defenders signed a contract until the end of the following month, both ending on December 31, 2022.

With the exposure at an international tournament, which also includes the presence of Colombia and Mexico, the contractual situation has already become a topic among scouts who follow the competition. Belezi, who has already made his professional debut and was part of the group in training this season, is the preferred target.

Should Corinthians fail to renew Keven’s contract by the end of May and that of the central defense team by the end of June, all of them could already sign a pre-link with a foreign team, leaving Timão free of charge.

The Parque São Jorge club should start negotiations when ten to 12 months remain until the end of the contracts, more or less at the end of the current season. If there is a forecast of ascending to the top team, it is likely that negotiations will accelerate.

Corinthians found itself in a complicated situation recently with attacking midfielder Gabriel Pereira, who became the team’s starter with less than six months of valid contract. After negotiations that dragged on for a month, the athlete signed until the end of 2024 with the club.

