Corinthians vs Santos: see how and when to buy tickets | corinthians

This Thursday, Corinthians started selling tickets for the match against Santos, on the 21st, at 4 pm, at Neo Química Arena, for the 34th round of the Brazilian Championship.

Sales will be made on a staggered basis, taking into account the priorities of the Faithful Torcedor, through the platforms www.gressocorinthians.com.br and www.fieltorcedor.com.br; no physical box office.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 11, FROM 11AM

Opening for fans with credits related to matches suspended by the pandemic (against Ituano and Palmeiras), who will be able to purchase tickets according to the availability of the respective sectors purchased.

Opening of the sale of parking to non-defaulting owners of the Minha Chair plan, of the Fiel Torcedor program.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 11, FROM 3PM

Opening for all non-defaulting members of Fiel Torcedor who have 60 points or more, regardless of the plan, who will be able to purchase tickets from all sectors available for their plan and also purchase parking on the website http://www.fieltorcedor. com.br.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 12, FROM 3PM

Opening for other non-defaulting members of the Fiel Torcedor, who will have access to purchase tickets and parking via the online platform www.fieltorcedor.com.br, following the priority order of the Fiel Torcedor program.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 17, FROM 11AM

Opening for fans in general, who will have access to purchase all tickets available in their categories and the parking lot through the online platform www.gressocorinthians.com.br.

Corinthians fans in the match against Fortaleza — Photo: Marcos Ribolli

TICKETS BY SECTOR:

NORTH ENGOV – BRL 40.00

SOUTH DORIL – BRL 40.00

EAST UPPER LATERAL NEOSALDINA – R$ 54.00

EAST UPPER CENTRAL NEOSALDINA – R$ 54.00

EAST LOWER SIDE EPOCLER – R$ 80.00

LOW EAST CENTRAL EPOCLER – BRL 100.00

UPPER WEST BENEGRIP – R$ 80.00

LOWER WEST CORNER BUSCOPAN – R$ 200.00

LOWER WEST SIDE BUSCOPAN – R$ 220.00

LOW CENTRAL WEST BUSCOPAN – R$ 250.00

OESTE BUSINESS NEO QUÍMICA ARENA – R$ 350.00

NEO QUÍMICA ARENA ROOMS – BRL 500.00

My Life – 20%

My Story – 25%

Children under 12 years old will be able to watch the game at Neo Química Arena provided that, in addition to having their tickets purchased, they present a negative PCR test (performed within 48 hours before entering the stadium) or antigen (performed within 24 hours before entering the stadium). at the stadium).

To enter the stadium, following the rules of the SP State Committee, fans over 12 years of age must present:

– Or proof of the complete vaccination schedule (two doses of Coronavac, Astrazeneca or Pfizer vaccine, or a single dose of Janssen);

– Or, in the case of those who did not complete the vaccination schedule, proof of a dose of the vaccine together with a negative PCR test (performed within 48 hours before entering the Arena) or antigen (performed within 24 hours before entering the Arena) .

NOTE 1: The upload of proof of vaccination image file will be requested at the time of purchase of tickets. For children under 12 years old, who do not have it, it will not be necessary to upload.

NOTE 2: Proof of vaccination must be presented at the entrance of Neo Química Arena, in physical or digital version (via apps such as ConectSus or Poupatempo) as well as proof of negative PCR or antigen test, when necessary; Entrance will not be allowed in case of non-presentation of the requested receipts.

Other important measures:

– To avoid crowding at the entrance, we ask that fans arrive at Neo Química Arena at least an hour and a half before the start of the match;

– There will be measurement of body temperature and provision of totems with alcohol gel for fans;

– We ask fans to favor non-contact means of payment (cards) inside the arena;

– We ask for special attention after departure, avoiding crowding at the exit gates and waiting in your seat, if necessary, for the opportune time to leave.