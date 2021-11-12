Councilwoman says she was attacked by a colleague in the bathroom of the São Paulo City Council and registers BO

Cris Monteiro, from Novo, claims to have been grabbed, thrown to the ground and held by the neck by Janaína Lima, who denies

Councilwoman Cris Monteiro (Novo) claimed to have been attacked by Janaína Lima, her party colleague, in the bathroom of the São Paulo City Council this Wednesday night, the 10th, during the vote on the Social Security Reform. The parliamentarian posted a photo of the injuries on social media and said she was grabbed, thrown on the ground and held by the neck. “When it fell on the floor of the Chamber bathroom, the noise was so deafening that the GCM [Guarda Civil Municipal] had to break down the door and rescue me in tears from the ground! Meanwhile, whoever attacked me spoke in the plenary as if absolutely nothing had happened,” reported the councilor on her Twitter account.

Monteiro highlighted that he has alopecia, an inflammatory disease that causes hair loss, and said his wig was ripped off and trampled on. “What hurts is not just the nails I took and the bruises from the strangulation on my neck, what hurts is the humiliation – ripping off my wig and throwing it on the floor. Anyone who knows me knows I have alopecia, I’ve talked about it thousands of times and I’m not ashamed of it. My wig is mine and no one has the right to tear it off. I expect justice and I remain more firm than ever in my purpose”, he stated. Through social media, Janaína Lima rebutted her party colleague’s accusations and said she was coerced and attacked by Monteiro. She also published a video that shows the beginning of the discussion on the Chamber floor. “At all times I acted in self-defense. The hanging charges are false,” he declared. Lima informed that he also filed a police report and said he was available to clarify the facts.

