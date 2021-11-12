Country singer Thiago Costa undergoes surgery after watercraft being hit by speedboat in Belém | For

Country singer Thiago Costa was hospitalized and underwent surgery after the watercraft in which he was being hit by a speedboat in Belém, on Thursday (11). According to the musician’s team from Pará, the health situation is stable.

In a statement this Friday (12), the Captaincy of Ports of the Eastern Amazon (CPAOR) informed that “it will institute an administrative inquiry to investigate possible causes and those responsible for the fact”.

The musician suffered a fracture in his leg and another in his arm. In the early hours of this Friday (12), he underwent surgery. The procedure took place as expected, according to the musician’s team, who remains hospitalized at the Metropolitan Hospital of Urgency and Emergency in Ananindeua, metropolitan region of Belém.

In addition to him, another person, whose identity was not disclosed, was assisted by firefighters and the Mobile Emergency Care Service (Samu) after the accident.

The collision between the boat and the watercraft took place early Thursday night at the Furo do Maguari. According to the musician’s advice, the boat’s driver provided help. The firefighters and the Navy did not detail whether it was the singer who was driving the motorcycle.

Among the singer’s best-known songs is ”JBL no Paredão’. He has a show planned in Curralinho, Pará, this Friday (12), and also in the next few days in other cities. Until this Friday morning, the press office did not inform about changes in the agenda.

A week ago on a social network, he paid tribute to Marília Mendonça, who died in a plane accident, talking about how he was received with affection by the singer when they met in person during a concert.

