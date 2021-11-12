Court suspends release of Trump government documents on US Capitol attack | World

Five people died in the invasion of the seat of the US Legislative Power, which took place during the session that endorsed the victory of the current US president, Joe Biden, against Trump.

Two days earlier, a district judge had authorized the documents to be turned over to the House of Representatives committee investigating the attack. Congressmen should receive the first batch of documents this Friday (12).

But the federal capital appeals court (Washington, DC) has issued an administrative order that gives judges more time to consider Trump’s request and has scheduled the appeal’s oral arguments for the 30th.

The three judges stated that the decision “should in no way be interpreted as a decision on the merits” of the case.

The requested documents

The Chamber wants access to hundreds of documents, including the list of people who visited Trump or called the then president on the day of the attack on Capitol Hill, but he tries to stop it in court.

The more than 770 pages of documents include material on the activities of former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows, his former adviser Stephen Miller and his former deputy attorney Patrick Philbin.

Trump also tries to block Congress’s access to the White House Daily, a record of your activities, travels, meetings, and phone calls.

The other documents are memos addressed to his former press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, a handwritten note on the events of January 6, and a draft of Trump’s speech at the “Save the United States” rally, given just before the attack.

The demonstration drew a crowd a few meters from the Capitol, and the then US president claimed in his speech, without providing evidence, that he had been a victim of fraud in the US presidential election.