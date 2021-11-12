COVID-19 / BULLETIN 473 – 11/10/2021

The Department of Epidemiological Surveillance of Navegantes (DVE) informs the coronavirus bulletin this Wednesday (10).

9 new cases were registered, 2 men (with 22 and 30 years old) and 7 women (between 22 and 72 years old).

Navigators remains in 199 deaths.

The number of infected remains at 8,520. Of these, 8,463 people have recovered, 69 people are in home treatment, 11 people are in hospital treatment, 7 of them hospitalized at Nossa Senhora dos Navegantes Hospital, 2 people at Marieta Konder Bornhausen Hospital, in Itajaí, 1 person at Ruth Cardoso Hospital, in Spa and 1 person admitted to Hospital Pequeno Anjo, in Itajaí.

In all, 18,813 people in the county tested negative for Covid-19.

To date, 57,168 people have been vaccinated with the first dose, 42,683 people have received the second dose, while 2,868 people have been immunized with the single dose. In addition, 2,418 people took the booster dose.

::: Monitoring :::

Since April, Navegantes has had its own Covid-19 Monitoring Center. With this, the protocol for monitoring patients has changed and, now, from the moment the citizen is seen at the Triage Center and the doctor requests the test, the person suspected of having the disease starts to be monitored until they come. the negative result or the infection is confirmed and, therefore, the follow-up continues until complete recovery, according to protocols of the Ministry of Health.

Due to this change, it is possible to observe in the daily coronavirus bulletins a significant increase in the number of patients in “home care”.

::: Care for patients with symptoms :::

People who show symptoms and who want assistance can go to the Covid-19 Triage Center, located at the São Domingos 1 Health Unit, located at Rua Gracilides Coelho Reiser, 128, close to the port, in the São Domingos district.

Opening hours are from 7am to 7pm, Monday to Saturday.

Residents who need assistance outside these hours should go to Hospital Nossa Senhora dos Navegantes, located at Rua Natividade Costa, 641, in the São Domingos district.

::: Testing :::

To take the exam, you must first go to the Triage Center. When going through the service, the doctor will request the test according to the time of symptoms, following the protocol of the Ministry of Health.

The exams are done right after the medical consultation or the exam is scheduled. All tests are collected at the Triage Center.







