Covid-19: Study says Brazilians feel safe with vaccination

A survey carried out at the request of Pfizer Brasil and the Brazilian Society of Immunizations (SBIm) showed that the feeling of security generated by the increase in the immunization rate against covid-19 covers 75% of the 2,000 interviewees. According to the survey, 65% of respondents feel safe and 10% feel very safe with the advance of vaccination. Another 20% said they felt insecure (18% are insecure and 2% very insecure) and 6% did not respond.

Despite this, there is still concern about the possibility of a new wave of covid-19 for 86% of respondents. The survey indicated that 41% are very afraid of a new wave of covid-19 and 45% are somewhat afraid. The questions are part of the survey “Vaccine. Take it to resume” and was answered over the internet by people aged 16 or over, in the North, Northeast, Southeast, South and Midwest, between October 19 and 29, 2021.

resumption

A campaign of the same name will also be carried out with the exhibition of the Bandeira da Retomada, created by São Paulo artist Didu Losso, at the request of Pfizer, to symbolize the hope and optimism generated by the advance of immunization in Brazil. The idea is to highlight the fundamental role of masks in fighting the pandemic and remember that they still need to be used. The flag will be displayed between the 12th and 18th of November at the entrance to the Shopping center 3, on Avenida Paulista.

According to the result of the questionnaire designed to understand the expectations and learning of Brazilians for the post-pandemic scenario, the sensations aroused by the expansion of vaccination in the country have a positive impact: hope in first place with 29%; followed by optimism with 24%; and relief with 16%. These three feelings alone add up to 69%.

The data also show that there is great expectation for the resumption in the coming months. Among the activities, respondents intend to rescue, in first place, with 40% of the responses, the chance of more frequent meetings with family and/or friends and the desire to attend closed spaces, such as shopping malls, cinemas, theaters, restaurants, gyms and churches.

Then, with 35%, attend open spaces such as parks, squares, beaches; traveling with 32% and going to agglomeration events like shows, parties and stadiums with 23%, while 18% mentioned in-person courses and 16%, in-person work. There are still 15% stating that they have returned to carrying out all activities normally.

“These positive data reveal the population’s recognition of the contribution of science to health in general. Thanks to the new vaccines against covid-19 lives are being saved and we can gradually return to our routine. But it is worth remembering that the pandemic is not over yet. Therefore, it is extremely important that the prevention measures are still maintained”, said the medical leader in the area of ​​vaccines at Pfizer Brasil, Júlia Spinardi.

The survey showed that for 64% of Internet users, the population is more aware of health and hygiene habits to prevent diseases after going through a pandemic. Among acquired habits, those most likely to be maintained after the end of the pandemic are the use of alcohol gel (58%); wash your hands constantly or when you get somewhere (55%); the use of masks, even if occasionally (40%) and social distancing, to avoid crowding and unnecessary physical contact (31%).

“Over time, many habits will be relaxed and even abandoned, such as distancing and washing your hands so frequently. Perhaps the biggest lesson that remains will be for individuals with flu-like symptoms to be more concerned about others, using masks indoors or on public transport. Raising awareness about the risks for the most vulnerable groups should bring changes in behavior as well”, said the infectious disease specialist and director of SBIm, Renato Kfouri.

At least 72% of survey respondents said that fake news hinder vaccination; 49% said they do not share content on the subject when they are not sure it is true or even when they know it is real. Already 46% declared to share, but only after confirming the veracity in newspapers, sites or with doctors and health professionals, while only 2% say they share even though they don’t know if it’s true.

Asked about the main sources from which they usually look for information about vaccination, 60% answered official bodies (such as the Ministry of Health, Health Secretariats, Anvisa and the World Health Organization, medical or scientific societies); 53% with health professionals (doctors and nurses) and 36% in the media (radio, TV, magazine, newspaper and internet).

Matter amended at 3:58 pm to clarify research data in the first and second paragraphs.