Covid-19 vaccines increase sense of security in Brazil, research points out – Health

RIO – Most Brazilians (75%) feel “very safe” or “safe” with the advance of vaccination against Covid-19 in the country, reveals a survey carried out by IPEC with two thousand people at the request of Brazilian Society of Immunizations (SBim) and Pfizer. The sensations aroused by the immunization are positive. Hope (29%), optimism (24%) and relief (16%) are the most mentioned. Despite this, 86% say they are afraid of a new wave of the disease.

The survey was done online. It interviewed people aged 16 or over, from all regions of the country and social classes, between October 19th and 29th. Most understand the importance of vaccination. He says he encouraged relatives, friends and co-workers to get vaccinated. The expectation for the resumption in the coming months is great. At least 40% want to meet family and friends more often, as well as going indoors, such as cinemas, restaurants, churches and shopping malls. Travel appears in second place, with 32%.

“These positive data reveal the population’s recognition of the contribution of science to health in general,” said Dr. Júlia Spinardi, leader in the area of ​​vaccines at Pfizer Brasil, who presented the research. “Thanks to the new vaccines against covid-19, lives are being saved and we can, little by little, resume our routines. But it is worth remembering that the pandemic is not over yet, and it is extremely important that prevention measures are maintained.”

The survey also revealed that people intend to incorporate into their routine many of the new habits acquired during the epidemic. Attitudes such as the use of alcohol gel (58%), washing hands when getting somewhere (55%), the occasional use of masks (40%) and avoiding unnecessary crowds and physical contact (31%).

“Over time, many habits will be relaxed and even abandoned, such as distancing themselves and frequent hand washing,” said the director of Sbim Renato Kfouri. “Perhaps the biggest lesson is that individuals with flu-like symptoms are more concerned about others, wearing masks indoors and on public transport. Raising awareness of the risks for the most vulnerable groups should bring about changes in behavior as well.”

Most respondents (72%) said that fake news disrupted the pace of vaccination. But they were aware of the problem. Practically half (49%) said they did not share any information (false or true) because they did not have the habit. Another 46% said they only share information after confirming its veracity in newspapers, websites or health professionals. Only 2% admitted to sharing information even without knowing if it is true.

Among the main sources of information for the population, the most cited were official agencies (60%), health professionals (53%) and traditional communication vehicles (36%).