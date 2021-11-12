Covid: How Germany Lost Control Over Coronavirus Pandemic

1 hour ago

Photo caption, Of the 18 patients in the intensive care center for Covid-19 of this hospital in Leipzig, 14 were not vaccinated.

For the first time since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, Germany has recently registered more than 50,000 cases of the disease daily.

According to the Robert Koch Institute, the public agency for disease control and prevention, 50,196 infections were confirmed on Wednesday (11/10), making Germany the European country with the highest number of daily infections.

With almost 250 infections per 100,000 inhabitants, the situation in the country is much worse than in France (94) or Italy (73), according to data from Statista cited by the AFP news agency.

The force with which this fourth wave of Covid-19 hits Germany has raised the alert not only of health agents, but also political and economic.

Olaf Scholz, the current vice-chancellor and likely successor to Angela Merkel, said on Thursday that the country needed to apply greater restrictions to contain the increase in cases and thus be able to “go through this winter [boreal]”.

“Even if the situation is different [do inverno passado] because many people have been vaccinated, it is still not good, especially because so far a lot of people have not chosen to be vaccinated,” he added.

Insufficient vaccination against Covid-19 is seen as the main cause of the increase in cases of the disease.

Reluctance to vaccine

Since mid-October, infections and deaths from the new coronavirus have been on the rise in Germany, something experts attribute to the relatively low vaccination rate, with only 67% of the population taking both doses, according to the University’s Our World in Data publication. of Oxford, UK.

With this percentage, the country is behind nations such as Portugal (88%), Spain (80%), Ireland (75%), Belgium (74%) and Italy (72%), among others.

Photo caption, Antivaccine groups protested last weekend in Leipzig against restrictions being imposed to stop infections in the state of Saxony

In total, around 16 million Germans over the age of 12 are not fully vaccinated.

And this is not due to lack of inputs.

The German government has acknowledged that it is unlikely that many of these people will be persuaded to get the vaccine, despite the fact that this fourth wave is being considered, as in many other parts of the world, an unvaccinated pandemic.

On Wednesday, the State of Saxony registered the highest rate of infections in the country: around 459 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, while the national rate is less than 250.

Saxony also has the lowest vaccination rate: only 57% of its population has been immunized.

The effects of the decision to vaccinate or not are reflected in the health centers.

In the intensive care unit for Covid-19 at the University Hospital in Leipzig, for example, there were 18 people admitted, of whom only four had been vaccinated, according to the BBC’s German correspondent Jenny Hill.

“It’s very difficult to motivate staff to treat patients now in this fourth wave. A large part of the population still underestimates the problem,” says Professor Sebastian Stehr, head of the hospital’s Covid-19 ward.

The consequences in terms of human lives can be very high.

According to Christian Drosten, one of Germany’s most renowned virologists, around 100,000 people could die in the country if measures are not taken to stop this aggressive fourth wave.

“We have to act now,” emphasized Drosten, who described the situation as a real emergency.

To try to stop the infections, a series of restrictions are already being drafted.

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Vice-Chancellor Olaf Scholz lamented that more people in Germany have not taken the Covid-19 vaccine

The Social Democratic Party, the Green Party and the liberal FDP — which are in negotiations to form a new governing coalition — have presented a series of proposals in Parliament to tackle the pandemic.

These include allowing access to certain sites only to those who have been vaccinated or who have already recovered from the disease, tightening requirements for testing Covid-19 in work environments, and reintroducing rapid antigen tests, which were applied in the summer. past.

These proposals will be analyzed by the Chamber of Deputies this week and, if approved, may come into effect until the end of the month.

In the State of Saxony, they have already started to apply some additional measures, such as banning the entry of unvaccinated people into bars, restaurants, public events and sports and recreational facilities.

The move angered anti-vaccination groups who staged a protest last weekend in Leipzig, in which thousands of people took part.

“This is discrimination and we want to express vehemently that we do not accept this in our society,” emphasized Leif Hansen, representative of one of Leipzig’s anti-vaccination groups.

“They say the vaccine is okay and I should give it to my children. Never! I have a feeling it should never enter my body and I will fight as hard as I can to avoid it,” Hansen told the BBC.

In addition to these restrictions, many fear that a new lockdown will be imposed.

Among them is Nadine Herzog, co-owner of a bar in Leipzig who barely survived the previous lockdown.

“My business is dying. My dreams have come true and now we suffer because people don’t do the logical things to prevent other people from getting sick and dying, I’m very upset,” she told the BBC.

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Saxony became the first German state to establish that only people who have been vaccinated and those who have already had Covid-19 can enter certain locations.

But many are already deducing the consequences that the restrictions against Covid-19 added to the global problems in the supply chain will have on the German economy.

The German Council of Economic Experts, a government advisory group, this week lowered its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth forecasts for this year from 3.1% to 2.7%.

“Supply chain bottlenecks are slowing industrial production, and Germany is particularly affected by this, more so than other countries where industry accounts for a smaller share of GDP,” explained Volker Wieland, professor of monetary policy at the University Goethe of Frankfurt, according to the Financial Times newspaper.

With these GDP figures, Germany would have one of the lowest growth rates in the entire eurozone this year.

Meanwhile, long lines were observed this week at some vaccination centers in Leipzig, which is perhaps evidence that some people are changing their minds about the vaccine.

However, in the intensive care unit of the University Hospital of Leipzig, it is feared that the damage has already been done. Surgeries were canceled and elective procedures postponed to reserve beds for patients with Covid-19.

Doctors told the BBC that nearly half of the people who are admitted there die.

“For Germany, which invented one of the world’s first Covid-19 vaccines, this is a huge shame,” says Jenny Hill, the BBC’s country correspondent.