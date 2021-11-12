Covid: How Germany Lost Control Over Coronavirus Pandemic

by

Intensive care center for patients with Covid-19 in a hospital in Leipzig
Photo caption,

Of the 18 patients in the intensive care center for Covid-19 of this hospital in Leipzig, 14 were not vaccinated.

For the first time since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, Germany has recently registered more than 50,000 cases of the disease daily.

According to the Robert Koch Institute, the public agency for disease control and prevention, 50,196 infections were confirmed on Wednesday (11/10), making Germany the European country with the highest number of daily infections.

With almost 250 infections per 100,000 inhabitants, the situation in the country is much worse than in France (94) or Italy (73), according to data from Statista cited by the AFP news agency.

The force with which this fourth wave of Covid-19 hits Germany has raised the alert not only of health agents, but also political and economic.