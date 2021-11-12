Covid: occupancy rate of clinical beds in the SUS network is zero and two people are hospitalized in ICUs: lower occupancy rate in the city since the beginning of the pandemic

11/Nov 09:14 By Newsroom/Tribune of Petrópolis

print





insert_link



The advance in the vaccination campaign against covid-19 continues to give hope for better days for Petropolitans. According to the latest Epidemiological Bulletin released by the Health Department, two patients are hospitalized in the public health network, the lowest rate of occupation since the beginning of the pandemic.

The two people are hospitalized in ICU beds, which closed on Wednesday with 3.03% occupancy rate. In the private network, another three patients are hospitalized in ICU beds. Once again, the municipality closed the day with a zero occupancy rate for clinical beds. In private hospitals, three patients are admitted to clinical beds.

In April of this year – the most critical month of the pandemic in the city – the Health Department registered 374 patients hospitalized simultaneously in public and private hospitals, reaching 169 people undergoing simultaneous treatment in covid ICU beds in the public and private networks. In the late afternoon of this Wednesday, the city has, considering public and private beds, eight inpatients: five in ICU beds and three in clinical beds.

“This progressive drop in severe cases that we’ve seen since June confirms the importance of vaccination. The vaccine is our best tool to reduce the circulation of the virus and severe cases of the disease. I thank all the professionals who are engaged in this work and the Petropolitans who understood the importance of the vaccine and have been doing their part, seeking immunization and thus helping us to overcome the pandemic”, highlights Health Secretary Aloisio Barbosa da Silva Filho .

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Petrópolis has registered 1,554 deaths due to the disease.

To date, 207,011 tests have been performed in the municipality for Covid-19, with 49,910 positive results and 156,916 negative (taking into account rapid and swab tests).