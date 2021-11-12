Crespo goalkeeper coach reveals a strained relationship with the São Paulo board

The goalkeeper coach who works with Hernán Crespo, Gustavo Nepote, revealed that the relationship between the technical committee and the São Paulo board was strained before the work was interrupted. Unable to put the team back on the path to winning ways, the coaching staff did not resist the strong pressure from the fans and ended up leaving Tricolor after the goalless draw with Cuiabá, away from home.

“We knew we were in a complicated week before the match against Cuiabá. We weren’t winning or losing, but the relationship between the board and the technical staff had not been very good. With that, they decided to fire us”, said Gustavo Nepote in an interview with the channel ‘Veo Santa Fé’.

Despite the unsatisfactory results in the second half of 2021, the goalkeeper coach who is part of Hernán Crespo’s commission did not hide his joy at having managed to enter São Paulo’s history with the São Paulo Championship title, ending the drought of conquests for the club and returning to lift the State Cup after 15 years.

“It was a beautiful experience, a great learning experience above all. We did everything we could and what was in our power for São Paulo to have at least one Paulistão. When we arrived, we knew it was an important championship, as São Paulo had not won this title for 15 years. We were able to reach the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil and the Libertadores Cup”, he continued.

“Overall, it was very positive and a very learning process. When we talk about individual technique, Brazilians are number one. We noticed a big difference in relation to Argentine football. It’s unthinkable. At any time a player can make a move and get out in front of the goal. On the other hand, the attitude of the Argentine and the Uruguayan, sometimes we asked them to put pressure on our opponents, and that many didn’t like”, he concluded.

