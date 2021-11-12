Crespo goalkeeper coach says relationship with São Paulo board “wasn’t good” | São Paulo

Goalkeeper coach during Hernán Crespo’s visit to São Paulo, Gustavo Nepote said that the relationship between the club’s board and members of the Argentine coaching staff was not good in the weeks before the professionals’ departure, which took place nearly a month ago.

The club will pay R$4 million for the termination of the commitment.

In an interview given to the Veo Noticias channel, Nepote analyzed his time at São Paulo as positive, especially for the Paulistão title, and admitted that the atmosphere at the club was not good in the final stretch of the passage.

— It was a beautiful experience, a great learning experience above all. We knew we were in a complicated week before the match against Cuiabá. We hadn’t been winning, nor losing, but, in the end, the relationship between the technical committee and the board was not being very good. And, well, they decided to fire us,” Nepote said.

1 of 3 Nepote alongside Lucas Perri, São Paulo goalkeeper — Photo: Rubens Chiri / saopaulofc.net Nepote alongside Lucas Perri, São Paulo goalkeeper — Photo: Rubens Chiri / saopaulofc.net

— We did everything we could and what was in our power so that São Paulo would have at least one Paulistão. When we arrived, we knew it was an important championship, as São Paulo had not won this title for 15 years,” he added.

During the conversation, Nepote praised the talent of Brazilian players. The coach said that the technical committee’s idea is to continue working abroad and that Crespo rejected offers from Racing and San Lorenzo. In Argentina, only River Plate appears as something attractive.

— When we talk about individual technique, the Brazilian is number 1. In this we notice a big difference with respect to Argentine football. It’s unthinkable, at any moment you see that they’re not doing anything, but out of nowhere they make a move and score a goal,” he declared.

+ Read more news about São Paulo

2 of 3 Gustavo Nepote goalkeeper coach São Paulo — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter Gustavo Nepote goalkeeper coach São Paulo — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter

— On the other hand, there is a difference in attitude compared to the Argentine and the Uruguayan. We sometimes asked to put pressure on, and Brazilians don’t like that very much. They don’t like to pressure, to play one-on-one, in individual duels. This is what they have the most difficulty – reported.

According to Nepote, the excess of games prevented the team from following the pace presented in Paulistão and helped in the team’s performance drop. Crespo left São Paulo after five consecutive draws for Brasileirão.

— We managed to do that in the first stage we had, but then it cost us, because, having so many championships, you needed two teams, and we didn’t have — concluded the goalkeeper coach, who should follow Crespo’s commission for the next job.