Criminals bypass ‘Find My’ and unlock stolen iPhone 12; understand

The ‘Find My’ tool can be activated on all Apple devices and allows you to track the device in case of theft or robbery, with this the GPS is activated and starts the continuous monitoring of the device’s location, in addition to being possible to enable the ‘Lost Mode’ and block both the smartphone or watch and the payments function. Despite being quite useful and providing an extra layer of security, this functionality managed to be bypassed by criminals who used the ‘social engineering’ method to trick the victim into entering their iCloud login details on a fake page and sending the email. mail and password for thieves.





accessories

10 Nov



economy and market

10 Nov

An article published by the newspaper India Today reveals details about the tactics used by criminals to deceive Vedant, a user who had his iPhone 12 stolen and who activated Find My in order to try to find his cell phone and protect his personal files. According to the victim, days after activating ‘Lost Mode’, he was surprised by an SMS message allegedly sent by Apple stating that the phone had been found and directing the user to a link that had terms like ‘icloud’ and ‘findmy’, passing by the official address of the brand, but it was a fake page.

By accessing the website and providing their access credentials, the crooks were able to log into the account and remove the ‘Find My’ option from the iPhone, unlocking access to the phone and preventing the device from being tracked or blocked by the owner even after the login was recovered . According to the newspaper that investigated the case, in order to create a URL similar to the official one, a link shortener was used, a tool that allows you to customize the address and direct you to a website of your choice, in this case to a fake page that replicated all the visual aspects of the actual content.

In order not to fall victim to these scams, it is important to follow some tips: 1. Check the phone number of the message sender;

2. Don’t click on suspicious links, always access the page from Google;

3. In case of doubts, contact official support by phone or chat.

​​

See more about Apple

Do you have ‘Find my’ enabled on your Apple device? Did you know of the existence of this scam? Tell us, comment!