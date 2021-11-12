Cristina Mortágua leaves friends in despair with threat of taking her own life | Gabriel Perline

Play/Record Cristina Mortágua participated in A Fazenda 7; model worried followers

Cristina Mortágua left her friends and relatives in despair this Thursday (11). The model, who participated in the seventh season of A Fazenda, published a farewell letter on her Instagram profile. She, who has struggled with depression for years, lost strength due to the death of her pet. Now she threatened to take her own life.

“My dogs are dead, both of them, and as they are the only things that matter most to my life, I die with them. I love you, Pito and Banza, forgive me for not being able to take care of you as I would like to take care of you. weak, suffering from never coming to the stool party with me. Sorry, Alexandre, for the terrible mother I was to you. Goodbye. Cristina, your mother,” she wrote.

In the publication, she shows a video of one of her dogs and appears with an apparently altered voice. There is still a caption in the scenes, which says: “I did what had to be done”.

Many of Cristina’s friends are desperate about the publication. Singer and writer André Gabeh, who participated in the first edition of Big Brother Brasil, is one of those desperate, trying to make contact with the model.

“I’m bedridden with severe food poisoning. I managed to talk to her, her voice was very weak. I have nothing to do here and I called the SAMU”, wrote Gabeh in the comments of Cristina’s publication.

Hours later, Gabeh returned to Instagram and said that Cristina is medicated and well.

The column tried to contact Cristina Mortágua, but the calls do not complete. We are rooting for nothing bad to happen.

Cristina Mortágua was one of the most desirable women in the country. She gained national recognition after winning the Concurso das Panthers, on TV Manchete, in 1992, and appeared on the cover of Playboy in the same year.

Nude rehearsals were not lacking in the life of Mortágua, which awakened the imagination of many men, including that of former player Edmundo, with whom he had a very troubled relationship. From this involvement, Alexandre Mortágua de Souza was born in 1994, who is now a filmmaker and has a bad relationship with his father.

Cristina has participated in TV series and was the presenter of the painting Rala Peito, by Domingão do Faustão. Over time, he became a frequent figure in Luciana Gimenez’s program, on RedeTV!, due to the countless shacks and confusions involving her son and the former soccer player.

The model has struggled with depression for years, and recently caught the attention of her followers by asking for financial help to pay for her treatment for the disease.