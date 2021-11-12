Cruzeiro announces contract renewal with goalkeeper Fábio | cruise

Cruzeiro announced the renewal with goalkeeper Fábio until the end of the 2022 season. One of the biggest idols in the club’s history and with more games with the celestial shirt (973, currently), the player will have real conditions to complete 1,000 games for Raposa in next season.

+ Cruise News

+ Income against Brusque is six times higher than the total amount collected in 2021

Fábio and Cruzeiro had already shown interest in the renovation a few months ago. However, amidst the strike that the players carried out in the last month, the conversations came to a standstill. The goalkeeper will arrive, next year, to 18 years of Cruzeiro.

The goalkeeper, in a statement published by the Minas Gerais club, celebrated the extension of his relationship with Cruzeiro.

– First, I want to thank God for the opportunity to wear this shirt all these years and to be able to renew it one more time with Cruzeiro for 2022. It is another gift that God gives me. I want to thank the president for his confidence in the renewal. We will walk together in this 2022, may it be a year of joy for our fans – celebrated Fábio.

1 of 3 Fábio wearing the 1,000 games for Cruzeiro — Photo: Gustavo Aleixo Fábio wearing the 1,000 games for Cruzeiro — Photo: Gustavo Aleixo

Fábio also said that the main objective, in 2022, will be to return with Cruzeiro to the Serie A of the Brazilian Nationals. It will be Fox’s third straight year in Serie B.

– We will do our best to gain access and never leave Serie A, which is our place. Our history matches Serie A, with achievements, with victories, with great stories. I also want to thank my wife, Sandra, Pablo and Valentina, my children, for their strength, for the affection they always have and, especially, to the Cruzeiro nation.

The story of Fábio on Cruzeiro

In addition to being the athlete with the most games in Cruzeiro’s history, Fábio is also one of the most victorious with the starred blue jersey, taking part in great achievements in his two spells at Toca da Raposa. The first was short, only in 2000. The goalkeeper went to Vasco and, in 2005, he returned to Cruzeiro, never to leave.

2 of 3 Cruzeiro goalkeeper Fábio lifts the 2013 Brazilian Championship Cup — Photo: Mauricio Paulucci Cruzeiro goalkeeper Fábio lifts the 2013 Brazilian Championship Cup — Photo: Mauricio Paulucci

There are 13 titles won: Brazilian Championship (2013 and 2014); Brazil Cup (2000, 2017 and 2018); Mineiro Championship (2006, 2008, 2009, 2011, 2014, 2018 and 2019) and Summer Tournament (2009).

Fábio is one of the few remnants of Cruzeiro’s relegation in 2019. He was one of the players who negotiated salaries with the club. The 1,000 games will inevitably be completed in a national tournament: Copa do Brasil or Série B do Brasileiro.