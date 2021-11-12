Cryptocurrency miners chase AMD Ryzen CPUs for larger L3 cache

Raptoreum uses algorithm that thirsts for this memory

As if that wasn’t enough, the miners almost wiped out the video card stocks, leaving what’s left for gamers all absurdly expensive, now they are aiming for the processors. According to Bitcoin Press, a new cryptocurrency called Raptoreum (RTM) uses algorithm that benefits from CPUs with lots of L3 cache memory.

Virtual currency was being tested for three years and was launched this year. Raptoreum uses a combination of Cryptonite and x16r algorithms, called a ghostrider, the same used in Ravencoin, Monero and Bytecoin. This algorithm benefits from L3 cache memory and today the processors that offer the most this type of memory are the AMD Ryzen.

Today any Zen 3 based CPU offers plenty of L3 cache memory, but mostly high-end ones like the Ryzen 9 5950X and Ryzen 9 5900X, which provide 64 MB of L3 cache, are in the sights of those interested in Raptoreum. The aforementioned processors can offer up to 4,247 h/s (5950X) and 3,557 h/s (5900X).

The Ryzen 9 5950X can do US$ 0.0220255 per Raptoreum with an energy cost of US$ 0.12/kWh, totaling US$ 4.16 per day. The Ryzen 9 5900X hits $3.43. With values ​​in dollars, according to Tom’s Hardware, the Ryzen 9 5950X which costs $739 pays in 178 days and 153 days for the 5900X ($524).



Not only are mainstream Ryzen processors already being used by Raptoreum miners, but so is the series. Threadripper since the first generation such as 1950X with 32MB L3 cache and mainly AMD Epyc processors. O Epyc 7742 has 256 MB of this memory, reaching 597 Raptoreum per day, full plate for the miners.

However the Ryzen line, mainly Ryzen 9 based on Zen 3 is the “sweet spot” for Raptoreum miners. Now imagine what they would do with AMD’s newly announced CPUs. the new line Milan-X with 3D V-Cache will have up to 768MB L3. If they could get their hands on processors of this level, that’s another five hundred, but don’t doubt either. The fact is that the future for the PC gamer is getting darker.

