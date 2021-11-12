CS:GO: Neymar has a banned Steam account and asks Valve for help

That Neymar likes CS:GO we know, but the football player had some problems last Wednesday (10) with his account that ended up banned there. In a post on his social networks, he asked Valve to help him recover his Steam account.

Check out the player’s original post below. The reason for the suspension was not revealed by him or by Valve.

As some users remember on the network, the player skins are still available on the platform, which reinforces that it shouldn’t have been a permanent suspension.

See below.

This is not the first time that Neymar has had his account banned on some platform. Also in 2020, the athlete had his Twitch account banned. The reason, he said, was because he showed the number of his teammate Richarlison.

Later that year, Neymar had an appearance at Fortnite. Remember here at Mais Esports.

