CTNBio approves new therapy aimed at treating multiple myeloma – Health

Cristiana Lôbo had complications with pneumonia aggravated by cancer (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram) The National Biosafety Technical Commission (CTNBio) approved at its meeting this Thursday (11) a new therapy aimed at treating multiple myeloma, a type of cancer that caused the death of journalist Cristiana Lôbo this morning.

The therapy is being developed by US-based pharmaceutical Janssen. CTNBio’s authorization does not guarantee permission to use the therapy.

The company must submit the registration request together with the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa). The agency will be responsible for evaluating aspects such as the safety and efficacy of this new treatment and for its release for public offering.

The therapy is based on a technique called CAR-T. Under this method, a sample of the patient’s bone marrow is sent to a laboratory, where cells that are genetically altered are taken.

These modified cells are now able to recognize tumor cells. These cells are multiplied and sent for a surgical procedure to be inserted back into the patient.

This reinsertion causes the patient to have bone marrow cells that can react to the tumor. Thus, the expectation of the pharmaceutical is that the therapy can bring about a way to reduce the amount of cancer cells.

multiple myeloma



Multiple myeloma occurs in blood cells called plasma cells, which are produced in the bone marrow. The disease is caused by an alteration in the DNA of plasma cells. There is an excessive proliferation of blood cells that lead to impacts on different areas of the body.

The most frequent symptoms are bone problems, especially in the back, hips and skull; low levels of red, white, and platelets in the blood, which can cause weakness and dizziness; higher levels of calcium in the blood, which can cause kidney failure; and impacts on the nervous system, such as severe pain, numbness, and muscle weakness.