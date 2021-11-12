Cuiab tries to release Walter to face Corinthians at Neo Qumica Arena

Cuiabá wants to put Walter on the field against Corinthians this Saturday, from 9 pm, at Neo Química Arena. The goalkeeper belongs to Timão and, like the other 23 players who are on loan, is contractually prevented from facing the team that holds federal rights until the end of the year.

O my helm found that the move coming from Mato Grosso is trying to release Walter this Friday to reinforce the team in Itaquera. The report got in touch with Eder Chibior, football manager at Cuiabá.

The director did not deny the intention, but asked that the official response be sought from the club’s press office. This was done by my helm, but without success.

Cuiabá has two ways to put Walter on the field against Corinthians:

Pay a fine and break the traditional blocking clause;

Receive the consent of Corinthians.

Traditionally, the value of this fine is between R$500 thousand and R$1 million. It was this second amount, for example, that Internacional paid Flamengo to put Rodinei on the field at Brasileirão 2020.

In relation to the second possibility (conversation-based release), the chance of success in theory is smaller. A good participation of the goalkeeper in the game, preventing a victory for Corinthians, for example, would cause enormous inconvenience to the leaders.

O my helm tried to speak with Corinthians to find out the club’s intention. The message sent by the report to the manager Alessandro Nunes, however, was not answered.

Walter has a contract with Timão until December 31st. After that date, the goalkeeper will be free to sign with any club. The trend, by the way, is to sign with the club itself. It is said in Cuiabá that there is even a pre-contract between the player and the club.

In time: Jonathan Cafu is also in a similar situation, as he is also on loan from Corinthians. The attacker, however, must not participate in the game. Defender Marllon, who left Parque São Jorge to play for Cuiabá, will be able to play normally because his contract was terminated at the time.

