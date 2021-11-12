Cuiabá will pay half a million to be able to use goalkeeper Walter against Corinthians this Saturday | brazilian series a

The boards of Cuiabá and Corinthians agreed this Friday, and goalkeeper Walter is free to defend the Dourado in Saturday’s duel, at 21:00 (GMT), at Neo Química Arena, for the 32nd round of the Brasileirão.

The loan contract signed by Corinthians until December 31 includes a clause that allows the 33-year-old player to participate in duels against Timão upon payment of a fine in the amount of R$ 500 thousand. The Mato Grosso club, therefore, chose to exercise its right.

In 11th place in Brasileirão with 39 points, Cuiabá arrives for the game after a goalless draw against Chapecoense and a 1-0 defeat against Ceará. The distance to the relegation zone is currently just six points, which turns on the warning sign at the club.

Despite Walter’s release, Cuiabá will not be able to count on Jonathan Cafú, who could also be released with the payment of a fine. The attacker, however, will not participate in this round.

Walter is one of Cuiabá’s main pieces in the Brazilian Championship campaign. In 27 games, they conceded 22 goals, totaling an average of 0.81 goals per game.