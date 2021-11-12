D’Alessandro will leave Nacional and may return to the club

D’Alessandro will leave Uruguay at the end of his contract and may return to Inter to end his career. The Argentine’s plan is to play for another six months and complete his career in football wearing the colors of Colorado.

D’Ale confirmed, to Argentina ESPN, which intends to work for another six months in 2022, and at Inter. “That’s the idea, but it’s not just up to me,” he said.

According to the UOL Sport, there are initial conversations in this regard. D’Alessandro’s good relationship with Inter’s management could facilitate his return to conclude his career. The bonding time, however, is still undefined. To this day, the gringo maintains contact with former colleagues and directors. The expectation is that contacts will intensify in the coming weeks.

The midfielder would thus fulfill the desire to return to acting with Taison. They had addressed the topic several times over the past few years, but when Taison finally got clearance to return to the Gaucho club, D’Ale had left.

At 40 years old, the midfielder is the idol of the red crowd. He was champion of the Libertadores, Sudamericana, Copa Suruga, and a series of Estado for the club, where he served between 2008 and 2020, with a short interruption in 2016 when he was loaned to River Plate.

For Nacional, D’Ale played 27 matches and scored a goal. Your bond expires at the end of this year.