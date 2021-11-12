Daniel Alves is back at Barcelona, ​​says Spanish newspaper: “You will play practically for free”

Credit: CBF / Disclosure

Without a club since leaving São Paulo in September, the right-back Daniel Alves, 38 years old, is already in a new house. In fact, not all that new.

According to information from the Spanish daily “AS”, Daniel Alves is back on the Barcelona almost six years after his departure. The Brazilian player was approved by coach Xavi – they even played together – and should start work at the Catalan club in January 2022.

It is worth mentioning that Ronald Koeman, the coach who preceded Xavi, had vetoed the hiring of the experienced Brazilian.

Also according to the publication, Daniel Alves is aware of the financial difficulties that Barcelona is currently going through and “will play practically for free”.

🚨 #LAST HOUR 🇧🇷🔙 Dani Alves returns to Barça to his 38 years 🛬 It will land this enero in the Camp Nou, every six years after its march 🆓 Jugará practically free pic.twitter.com/QuL8RxbsBO — Diario AS (@diarioas) November 12, 2021

Remembering that the athlete will still receive R$ 24 million from São Paulo, the total value of the contract termination agreement that was divided into 60 installments of R$ 400 thousand and will start to be paid from January.

the biggest challenge of Daniel Alves on his return to Barcelona, ​​he will be convincing coach Tite that he will be able to play in the 2022 World Cup, which takes place in November, in Qatar. Today, the full-backs of the Brazilian team are Emerson Royal and Danilo.

After leaving Barça in 2016, the athlete passed through Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain and São Paulo. The length of the contract on his second spell at the club in Catalonia was not informed.

