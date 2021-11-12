Daughter of a plane pilot who crashed with Marília Mendonça talks about internet attacks: ‘Don’t spread hate’ | Federal District

“God bless me greatly to bear comments like this. And bless that person even more. Desire no hatred for him. And yes, light, much light,” he wrote.

The accident occurred last Friday (5), in Caratinga (MG), and is being investigated. This Thursday, the seventh-day mass of Geraldo Medeiros takes place, in a Catholic church in Asa Sul, at 7 pm.

Born in Floriano, Piauí, Geraldo lived in the Federal District for 30 years and left behind a wife and three children. After confirming the pilot’s death, the eldest daughter paid a tribute on social media. The young woman posted photos with her father and wrote:

“I love you forever. Rest in peace, Father,” he said.

Air crash victims are:

Marília Mendonça Henrique Ribeiro, producer of the singer Abicieli Silveira Dias Filho, uncle and advisor to the singer Geraldo Martins de Medeiros Júnior, pilot of the plane Tarciso Pessoa Viana, plane co-pilot

The aircraft that crashed was a twin-engine Beech Aircraft, from PEC Táxi Aéreo, from Goiás, prefix PT-ONJ, with capacity for six passengers. According to Anac, the plane is in good standing and has authorization to take an air taxi.

The Civil Police of Minas Gerais said it had sent criminal forensics teams, investigators and delegates to the scene.

The accident is also being investigated by the Center for Investigation and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents (Cenipa), of the Brazilian Air Force (FAB). This Thursday, the plane’s engines arrived in Brasília for analysis.

Death of Marília Mendonça

The death of Marília Mendonça was confirmed by the singer’s press office.

“With immense regret, we confirm the death of singer Marília Mendonça, her producer Henrique Ribeiro, her uncle and advisor Abicieli Silveira Dias Filho, the pilot and co-pilot of the plane, whose names we will preserve at this time. The plane took off from Goiânia with destination Caratinga (MG), where Marília would have a performance tonight,” informed the singer’s press office.

The singer was veiled in a ceremony at the Ginásio Goiânia Arena, in Goiânia (GO), on Saturday (6). Her uncle, Abicieli Silveira Dias Filho, was also watched at the site. On the same day, the two were buried in the Parque Memorial cemetery, also in the capital of Goiás, in a ceremony reserved for family and closest friends.

Marília Mendonça’s songs swept Brazil with intense and romantic lyrics and melodies. She led a female turnaround in the backcountry market, which imposed women as protagonists of the style hitherto dominated almost exclusively by men, from 2016 onwards, in the so-called “feminejo”.

She was born in Cristianópolis (GO) on July 22, 1995. Among her great successes, which placed her as one of the most heard singers in the country, are “Infiel”, “Whose fault is it?” and “I know it by heart.” Marília leaves behind a son, Léo, who turns two in December.