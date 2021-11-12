Decisive Early Diagnosis for Prostate Cancer Treatment

Prostate cancer is considered a cancer of the elderly, since about 75% of cases worldwide occur after 65 years of age. (photo: Getty Images)

With the number of prostate cancer on the rise, this November Blue comes with an alert to male health care in combating this disease – the most common tumor in the male public, after skin cancer. This means that it represents the largest number of cases among men.

According to the National Cancer Institute (Inca), the current estimate is 6,420 new cases in Minas Gerais and 1270 in Belo Horizonte. The good news is that with diagnostic advances it is possible to devise a strategy for preventing and combating the disease, in order to find a tumor at an early stage and, thus, provide a greater chance of successful treatment.

More than any other type, prostate cancer is considered a cancer of the elderly, as about 75% of cases worldwide occur after 65 years of age. If we take into account the increase in life expectancy and the consequent aging of the population, the risk becomes even greater. Other risk factors that serve as a warning are family history, obesity, black race and sedentary lifestyle.

Men need to seek medical care regularly



According to the urologist at Hermes Pardini, Pedro Paixo, the most important part of the November Blue campaign is to make men aware of health care in general, throughout the year.

“We took the opportunity to break taboos and reinforce the importance of prevention. We know that men take care less of their health than women. There is a frightening fact that 50% of men aged 50 years have not seen a urologist yet. During an urological consultation, the physician may refer the patient to a clinic, geriatrician, cardiologist or any other specialty. Men need to seek medical care, and periodically”, stressed the doctor.

In the urological consultation, the doctor assesses the man’s general health, urinary habits, sexual activity, in addition to the digital rectal exam to assess the prostate and requests the PSA (prostate-specific antigen) blood test. If the urologist identifies the enlarged prostate and the PSA result is altered, the doctor uses an arsenal of tests that can be performed for investigation.

“If prostate cancer is suspected, we ask for the PHI – Prostate Health Index, pelvic ultrasound and multiparameter resonance. After analyzing these, the prostatic biopsy will conclude the diagnosis, or not”, explained urologist Pedro Paixo.

According to Pedro Paixo, many patients undergo screening tests for two or three years in a row and, when they see that everything is fine, they stop consulting and taking exams periodically.

As a result, cancer may appear that will only be diagnosed years later, at a more advanced stage”, explained the urologist. For him, preventing this, taking the necessary medical care and, of course, good nutrition, physical activity and other healthy lifestyle habits.

Although more common in the elderly, men of all ages should be aware of personal risk factors and talk to their doctor for tests to allow for early detection of the disease. “Prostate cancer, when discovered early, has a high cure rate, over 90%. That is why it is important to carry out preventive consultations.

Hermes Pardini has urological care and preventive exams



Early detection can be done through investigation with clinical, laboratory, endoscopic or radiological exams, of people with signs and symptoms suggestive of the disease (early diagnosis), or of people without signs or symptoms (screening), but belonging to groups with greater chance of having the disease.

Men go to the laboratory to keep their exams up to date (photo: Beto Staino/Hermes Pardini)

Studies show that the incidence and mortality from cancer have been increasing in the world, in part due to the aging of the population, population growth, as well as the change in the distribution and prevalence of cancer risk factors.

Early diagnosis can help change this reality and reduce mortality numbers. Therefore, frequent visit to the doctor is recommended, especially in case of any doubt, suspicion, discomfort and perception of changes or symptoms.