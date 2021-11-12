Defense ‘does it all’, and Miami Dolphins surprises and beats Baltimore Ravens even ‘without a full QB’

Brisett started the game as starting quarterback but was injured and Tua Tagovailoa came in, but he was also injured. Still, the Dolphins won

One of the greatest sayings in the sport is that “attacks win games, defenses win championships”. This Thursday, however, a defense won a game. On Thursday Night Football of week 10 of NFL, O Miami Dolphins won the Baltimore Ravens by 22 to 10.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

You watch the NFL season through the Super Bowl through ESPN on Star+!

The result in itself would have been surprising, after all the Ravens were wide favorites, but the fact that the Dolphins conquered it “without a full quarterback” made the victory even more unexpected. Jacoby Brissett was the starting quarterback because Tua Tagovailoa has a hand injury.

In the second quarter, however, Brissett suffered a knee injury and Tua, even not being 100%, had to step into his place. for the match. The attack didn’t work, but the defense saved it.

sending many blitz over Lamar Jackson, the team managed to contain the quarterback until the final minutes of the game. The Ravens only scored their first touchdown with 4 minutes to go.

The defense was so critical that the Dolphins’ first touchdown came for it. Xavier Howard forced a spectacular fumble and returned to the endzone.

Miami’s only offensive touchdown came with 2 minutes to go, when a run by Tua sealed the home team’s victory.