Delayed arrival of cars will make teams work at dawn in Interlagos | formula 1

Abrupt change in temperature, drizzle, riders walking in the paddock. It would be an ordinary Formula 1 Thursday at Interlagos, but there was a different movement in the pits of the circuit for the São Paulo GP in 2021. A fast and atypical movement of forklifts, carrying large loads mainly for four teams: Ferrari, McLaren, Haas and Alfa Romeo. There were the parts of the cars that will compete in the 19th stage of the World Cup in São Paulo. Traditionally, on Wednesdays it is possible to hear the roar of the engines. This time, however, on the farm there were still practically empty places. And the Brazilians are not to blame. Weather problems in Mexico, which hosted the last stage of F1 before São Paulo, meant that equipment – ​​including some engines – arrived at least a day late in Brazil.

The scenario was unusual and the delay was soon confirmed: this Thursday morning, at around 9 am, it was possible to see on Marginal Pinheiros, one of the main access routes to Interlagos, a convoy with a dozen trucks carrying containers weighing more than 700 kilos each (information visible on the sides). Stamped on them, the names of several teams. Still around 14h, already in the pits of the racetrack, the movement was intense. Teams like Haas had their spaces practically empty, while Mercedes already had both cars ready for the first tests. At Ferrari, boxes were opened, revealing parts of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz’s single-seaters, such as the front and rear wings.

When consulted, Haas said it did not want to go into details about the freight delay but noted that it was “working hard to ensure the team is fully operational before the runway opening session on Friday”. Ferrari and McLaren did not respond to inquiries made by ge, as well as the FIA. The organization of the São Paulo GP replied that “followed the matter and was pleased to receive the information that there will be no problems in meeting the entire schedule for the weekend”. Honda already played with the delay in its Twitter account, this Thursday morning.

– Elegantly late. We have engines in Interlagos – published.

One important change, however, needed to be made. As a rule, mechanics and engineers can only work on the cars until 6 pm before the start of the first free practice session (scheduled for Friday at 12:30 pm). In other words, the teams would have to leave the boxes on Thursday night. With the delay, there was clearance for the work to be carried out up to three hours before the opening training session. So, to have the cars ready, the teams that received the equipment late must spend the night at the racecourse.

– The mechanics will have to work during the night, as happened in the past. Today there is the rule to rest, but this time I think they will be more tired on Friday. In the end, it will work. The car is ready for the first practice, it’s great – commented the former F1 driver and current Stock Car driver Felipe Massa, during a trip to the paddock this Thursday.

A race in Brazil in the week after another GP has not happened since 2014, when the race in the US was on November 2nd and Brazil hosted F1 on the 9th. This year, Interlagos is the 19th race on the calendar . Afterwards, there will be three stages to the end of the season: Qatar (November 21), Saudi Arabia (December 5) and Abu Dhabi (December 12).

With the qualifying race on Saturday and the main event on Sunday, a total of 29 points will be up for grabs in Brazil. Dutch driver Max Verstappen, of RBR/Honda, leads after nine victories this season, against five of the British Lewis Hamilton, of Mercedes. Verstappen is 19 points ahead of the Brit. There are 312.5 points against the rival’s 293.5. The two are the only ones on the grid who reach the final stretch of the championship with a chance of a title. In the constructors’ dispute, Mercedes leads with 478.5 points and has RBR on its tail, with 477.5 points.

PROBLEM HAPPENED IN MEXICO

According to the German website Auto Motor Sport, the origin of the problem that resulted in the delay in the delivery of equipment to some teams in São Paulo began in Mexico City. First, instead of seven planes, Formula 1 can make the Mexico-Brazil-Qatar freight with only six. The first three already left the Mexican capital seven hours late on Monday. The other three were unable to leave the city that hosted the last F1 GP because of heavy fog.

After being stationary all day, the cargo planes headed to Miami, from where they would depart for Campinas, the city where Formula 1 lands in Brazil. However, another problem limited the departure from the United States to Brazil and only one of the flights was authorized, arriving in São Paulo on Wednesday. The other two planes landed in Campinas only this Thursday, at 5 am. According to the German publication, all engines and cars from Ferrari, Alfa Romeo, Haas and McLaren were in charge. In addition to the complete set of RBR tools.

Anyway, between the Mexican fog and the São Paulo drizzle, the dawn will be of work in Interlagos so that this Friday the cars are on the track of the São Paulo GP. Late in time, the last positions on the starting grid.