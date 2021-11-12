Deprecated in 2020, Luís Oyama finds Ponte Preta a highlight in Botafogo and close to the access

Nothing like day after day. If it was one of the disappointments and did not act as you imagined in the black Bridge in 2020, Luís Oyama turned around on the Botafogo. This Thursday, shirt 5 meets Macaca again, as the two teams face off at 19:00 at the Moses Lucarelli, for the 35th round of the Series B of Brasileirão.

There were only 21 games for Macaca last season, with no goals or assists. At Botafogo, things are different: Luís Oyama, even alternating between the starting lineup and the reserve, is one of the highlights of Alvinegro’s campaign, with access directed to the elite of Brazilian championship.

The difference is so glaring that the shirt 5 had already surpassed some numbers and numbers experienced with the Ponte Preta shirt last year, in August, as a player for Botafogo.

Luís Oyama was one of the main players in the 4-0 rout over Vasco, last Sunday, and has been putting himself as a key player for Enderson Moreira. loaned by Mirasol until the end of the season, Alvinegro has a purchase option to keep the midfielder for 2021.

If Botafogo has the right routed – and it can even mathematically guarantee itself in Serie A this Thursday -, Luís Oyama will live a meeting of personal overcoming.