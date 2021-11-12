Deputies approve the reallocation of BRL 9.3 billion in the budget for Auxílio Brasil | Policy

In a joint session of the National Congress, deputies this Thursday (11) approved a project that relocates R$ 9.3 billion from the Bolsa Família budget to Aid Brazil.

The proposal was sent by the government in October and still needs to be analyzed by senators to be approved. The session should take place later this Thursday.

After 18 years of existence, Bolsa Família was dissolved on November 10th. An interim measure enacted by the government on Aug. 10 determined, within 90 days, that the 2004 law that created the former transfer program be repealed.

According to technicians, however, as the law no longer applies, there is no longer a legal basis for the government to transfer the money through the Bolsa Família program. The approval of this project, then, is a necessary formality for the government to be able to use the money of the old program in the new version.

Auxílio Brasil: what is known about the new social program

The Ministry of Citizenship has already informed that thePayments for Brazil Aid will start on November 17th. and will follow the usual Bolsa Família calendar.

According to a decree published last Friday, the benefit will have an adjustment of 17.84% compared to the old program.

From December and only until the end of 2022, the government promises a minimum amount of R$ 400 to the beneficiaries. For that, the Executive counts on the approval of the proposal of amendment to the Constitution (PEC) of the Precatório, which will open budgetary space superior to R$ 90 billion for the next year.

The PEC has already passed through the Chamber and now goes to the Senate (see details in the video below).

PEC dos Precatório: opinion must be voted on in the CCJ of the Senate until the next 24th

Another bill approved by the deputies in this corner altered an annex to the Pluriannual Plan (2020-2023), to include the new Auxílio Brasil in the schedule.

The Pluriannual Plan is a government plan that defines the guidelines, objectives and goals of the federal public administration for four years.

The project included, among the planned items, the “Promotion of Citizenship through Auxílio Brasil” to replace “Social Inclusion through Bolsa Família”.

Deputies also approved this Thursday the release of a special credit in the amount of R$ 16 million destined to the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation. The resource must be included in the schedule of the National Scientific and Technological Development Fund (FNDCT).

The project approved this afternoon does not aim to restore the budget cut faced by MCTIC in October, when Congress approved a proposal that relocated more than R$ 600 million from the Ministry’s Budget that would be used to finance research. The cut was made at the request of the Ministry of Economy.

After the measure, minister Marcos Pontes criticized the decision, which he called “lack of consideration”. In a hearing at the Chamber, Pontes stated that President Jair Bolsonaro had committed to rebuilding the fund – which has not happened yet.