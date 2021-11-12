Deputies debate performing bariatric surgery in SUS – News

11/11/2021 – 08:10

Depositphotos Surgery is indicated for patients with a BMI above 40kg/m2

The Committee on Social Security and Family of the Chamber of Deputies promotes a public hearing this Thursday (11) on the performance of bariatric surgery by laparoscopy in SUS.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), bariatric surgery is indicated for patients with a body mass index (BMI) above 40kg/m². However, patients with a BMI above 35kg/m² who have complications such as diabetes, hypertension, high cholesterol, among other comorbidities, are also able to undergo the procedure.

The debate was requested by deputy Jorge Solla (PT-BA). According to him, the remuneration table has made it impossible to carry out these procedures.

Were invited:

the president of the National Council of State Health Secretaries (Conass), Carlos Lula;

the director of government relations at the Brazilian Society of Bariatric and Metabolic Surgery, Galzuinda Maria Figueiredo Reis;

the president of the Bariatric Association of Ilhéus (BA), Laudicéa Carvalho;

bariatric surgeon at Hospital de Ilhéus (BA) Nilson Roberto Ribeiro Oliveira Júnior; and

the general coordinator of Specialized Care – Daet/Saes/MS. Ministry of Health, Ana Patrícia de Paula.

The event will be held at the 7th plenary at 10 am, and will be broadcast on the e-Democracy portal.

From the Newsroom – AC