Detonated on the web, Justus’ wife complains about ‘maternity inspectors’ · TV News

Roberto Justus’ wife, Ana Paula Siebert, decided to take a stand after being the target of much criticism on social media this week. The model was detonated on the internet for complaining about sleeping with her daughter, Vicky, a year and a half, in the nanny’s place.

This Wednesday night (10), Ana Paula complained about the “maternity inspectors”. “Welcome to the world of mommy judges… To the world where people who don’t know you judge your motherhood. After all, they live in your house, monitor your children’s upbringing and mainly know more than you, right? “, he vented in an Instagram post.

“When I stopped breastfeeding, at almost 6 months, they criticized me for not being a mother… Since when, when I stop breastfeeding, does a woman stop being a mother? Some are not even able to breastfeed and will be no less mothers because of that,” she continued.

The model, then, addressed the controversy generated by not always sleeping with the child: “A few days ago, I told the Stories that my daughter sleeps with her nanny (yes, a wonderful person that I am lucky to have and that I trust with my eyes closed ). When she’s not there, I sleep with Vicky, by the way, something I love to do. That day I was tired from having little sleep, because whenever I spend the night with her I’m alert and worried, like every mother.”

“Now, what’s the problem with not sleeping with my daughter every day? They even said it’s the first time I’ve slept with her and that I don’t even know how to change a diaper! Hi? [disseram] that I’m a monster mother and that God shouldn’t have given me a child! I wonder where this world will end up with so much hatred in people’s hearts,” he protested.

“Who of these people live here with me to know what I do or don’t do? If there’s one thing I love and do with passion, it’s being a mother, it’s enjoying my daughter, watching her grow… Anyone who follows me around here knows of this”.

In the outburst, Ana Paula also accused the haters of not having sorority. “What mother never woke up after a night with the kids and said she was tired? Let’s respect each other’s motherhood more! Women should be ashamed to criticize other women so much.”

“A world of perfect mothers and judges on duty, who don’t know you but have ‘property’ to talk about your life as if they were your relatives… A mother’s choices must be respected. Someone who curses and unfairly offends a mother speaks more of himself than of the other”, he concluded.

Ana Paula Siebert generated revolt on social media this Monday (8), when she reported on Instagram Stories that she does not usually sleep with her daughter, a task usually delegated to the nanny. “Guys, I’m done, there’s only dust left on Monday after a weekend taking care of Vicky. I’m not used to sleeping with Vicky. She sleeps with the nanny, every day she sleeps with the nanny,” he said .

The report went viral on Tuesday (9) and generated negative repercussions. She was even accused of using her daughter only to gain likes on social media. “Futility,” said a follower. “You should leave custody of your daughter with the nanny,” pointed out another netizen.

Check out Ana Paula Siebert’s answer: