Difficulty in entering, tribute to Marília Mendonça and invasion of the fans: the team’s reunion with São Paulo | Brazilian Team

With tickets more expensive than usual, the fans did not attend in weight, but even so, a total audience of 22,080 fans was registered, for an income of R$7.11 million. The average ticket was R$322.

Some of these fans, however, lost due to difficulties in entering the Neo Química Arena. Until 37 minutes into the first half, one of the stadium gates had a queue to enter the stands. The problem caused agglomeration at the turnstiles.

Brazilian fans in Brazil-Colombia match — Photo: Lucas Figueiredo / CBF

Those who managed to get in before the game started, however, saw homage to singer Marília Mendonça, who died last week in a tragic plane crash.

Throughout the pre-game and half-time, the Neo Química Arena speaker played her songs. During the warm-up of the teams, the announcer even said that there would be a tribute to the singer, increased the sound of the stadium and, in the end, asked for a round of applause.

At this moment, the screens of Neo Química Arena presented a photo of Marília Mendonça with her birth and death dates.

The Seleção's game honors Marília Mendonça — Photo: Eduardo Rodrigues

After the final whistle, around 15 fans invaded the Neo Química Arena lawn to try to hug the Brazilian team players and take pictures. After one managed to break through the barrier, others did the same.

Some managed to hug Neymar (see photo below), Antony and other players, but others were stopped before such acts and taken by the Military Police.

Fan hugs Neymar at Neo Química Arena — Photo: Eduardo Rodrigues

The invasions did not cause great concern to the athletes and coaching staff, who continued in the center of the pitch, thanking the fans who remained in the stands at the end of the game.

Antony even went up to the crowd, took pictures and signed autographs for some of the fans who asked for his proximity to the stands.

Fan is taken away by security guards after invading the pitch at Neo Química Arena — Photo: Eduardo Rodrigues

“Maradona” with the shirt of Brazil

In the stands of Neo Química Arena, an image caught the attention. A Brazilian fan bore the name of Maradona, an Argentine idol who died last year, on the back of the Brazilian national team’s shirt.

In conversation with the ge reporter, the fan said that his name is Diego Armando, in honor of Maradona’s first names, and that he has already trained with Neymar.

Diego Armando is from Amazonas and works at the Arena da Amazônia. In 2017, the team trained at the stadium in preparation for a match against Colombia. The Arena employee was then called to participate in the activity.