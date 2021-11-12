Dimensity 2000: after teaser, chip passes corn on AnTuTu; MediaTek may launch another flagship

Update (11/12/2021) – HA

After publishing a teaser pointing to the launch of the first 4nm chipset, MediaTek follows in the headlines, this time with a test of AnTuTu that only raises expectations of the arrival of Dimensity 2000, a platform that will compete in the most advanced segment of smartphones. As posted by IceUniverse informant, MediaTek’s new processor reached a total of 1,002,220 points in AnTuTu. There is no information on which phone is tested, and it may be a prototype unit.

MTK Dimensity 2000 AnTutu 1000000+！ pic.twitter.com/qbRUFcOjvI — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) November 12, 2021

The result, however, brings warnings that it hasn’t been checked online and is way above normal — or maybe the platform isn’t really up to this “new normal” in terms of performance. At the same time, the girl — by the informant Digital Chat Station on Weibo — runs that MediaTek’s competition with Qualcomm could become fiercer, with the Taiwanese launching not one, but two processors. flagship not to make it cheap for the competitor. The idea is to bring success to the Dimensty 1100, which outperforms the Snapdragon 870, and may be a new preferred option for manufacturers for more competitively priced intermediates.

Original article (11/12/2021)

MediaTek has quietly posted a video on YouTube where it confirms that will soon announce the first chipset produced in the 4nm process. The teaser has a few seconds, but makes it clear that the brand will be the first in the world to use this technology. With this, the Taiwanese will be able to overcome the competition with Apple, Samsung and Qualcomm, and the 4 nm process used by MediaTek is from TSMC, which usually assembles the company’s chips. However, as you can see below, the video does not have a specific date to launch the chipset. Even so, the material makes it clear that it will be part of the Dimensity line and the brand claims that this will be the most advanced chip it has ever developed. Achieve the incredible with our most advanced chip ever, built on 4nm technology. More power in your pocket: coming soon.





It doesn’t take much speculating to know that this new processor it will certainly be called Dimensity 2000, since several rumors about this chipset already populate the web. According to the latest information, it will represent a major evolution for MediaTek. That’s because Dimensity 2000 is expected to fully deliver the ARMv9 architecture and state-of-the-art configuration: The high-end core will be a Cortex X2, with three more Cortex-A710s to add to it. Energy savings will be guaranteed by Cortex-A510 cores. Of course, MediaTek’s intention is to deliver an option as powerful as the Snapdragon 898 and that could happen in 2022. So everything indicates that the chipset market will be highly competitive next year, as Samsung has also been working with AMD in the development of the Exynos 2200.

