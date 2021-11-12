Diniz says goodbye to Vasco and says that leaving “was the president’s decision”

At the request of Fernando Diniz himself, the coach gave a press conference today (12) to say goodbye to Vasco. He insisted on praising the Cruzmaltina crowd, pointing out the draw against Náutico as a “watershed” for the team’s failure in the mission to gain access to Serie A and revealed that the decision to leave came from the club president, Jorge Salgado.

“Regarding next year’s planning, we didn’t plan anything. It was the president’s decision to make the change, and I made him feel free to do that. It’s always better for a coach to take a job from the beginning to do it. the formation of the cast. The interview was to be able to have this contact with you (journalists), even because I don’t have social networks, and to talk about my feelings of gratitude to Vasco, how I was welcomed,” he declared.

Despite such decision, Fernando Diniz did not show any kind of hurt towards Jorge Salgado. On the contrary, he praised him at times and highlighted his gratitude for the opportunity.

“I would like to give a special thanks to Vasco in the figure of its president, Bird (former executive director) and the way I was received at the club. Staff, players… And I would like to say a very special thanks to Vasco’s fans. She’s charming, it was something magical. We had the chance to gain access, at certain times it became possible, but it didn’t happen,” he declared.

Regarding the failure in the objective of moving up to Serie A, Diniz believes that after the 2-2 draw against Náutico away from home — when they came to be winning 2-0 — things fell apart.

“I agree that it was from the game with Náutico. That was where we had a very favorable relationship. When we have this moment, we have to know how to take advantage of it. Either I would go to the access or what happened would happen. The game with Náutico was a watershed”.

With no chance of access, Vasco will still have three more rounds to “fulfill the schedule” in Serie B. During this period, the team will be commanded by assistant Fábio Cortez. In addition to Diniz, the executive director, Alexandre Bird, left the club.

The board promises a major overhaul in the football department, with the creation of new positions and an increase in the management of the portfolio.