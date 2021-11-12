Director refuses to feed children who have ‘debt greater than 1 cent’ | World

Daily Post Director refuses to feed children who have ‘debt greater than 1 cent’

Students at a school in the city of Penygroes, Wales, are facing an unusual and controversial situation. Students who have food debts greater than 1 cent at school will run out of food at lunchtime. The warning was made in a letter to parents sent by the school principal, Neil Foden, as part of an approach recommended by the local council.

The notice says that the school cook had been instructed not to give food to any student ‘if their debt has not been paid, or, in the future, to children whose bills do not have enough money to pay for lunch’.

The notice also alerts that parents or guardians of their children can regularize their financial situation so that they can continue receiving food at lunchtime.

Purpose of measurement

The letter, which generated irritation among those responsible, states that the school had debts of around 1,800 pounds (approximately R$13,200) at the end of last year on account of unpaid bills by students and this was the reason behind the measures adopted .

The principal pointed out that parents whose accounts were indebted received weekly text messages, but in most cases there was no response and some debts even increased.

The person responsible for the measure said: “All debts above 10 pounds (BRL 73) will be transferred to the authority and the parents will be billed by the council”, said Neil Foden. “All debts above 0.01 pounds will receive a message from the school to settle the debts and credit the system on Friday 19 November,” he added.

The attitude generated revolt in some countries. One of them, Darren Owen, said: ‘Absolutely shocking, if there is a debt to the child, the cook has been instructed not to allow that child to eat that day.’

“What the hell is wrong with the system, the child may not know that Mom and Dad are struggling to pay,” he added.