Dissatisfied customer throws soup in restaurant employee’s face – News

A disgruntled customer threw soup in the face of a restaurant employee in Temple, Texas (USA). The moment of aggression was captured by the establishment’s security camera.

According to the KCEN-TV channel, the case was reported to the local police, who did not provide the uneducated consumer’s identity or reason. She was eventually banned from the restaurant and must be criminally liable for her grotesque attitude.

Fortunately, server Jannelle Broland, who has worked at the restaurant for six years, was not hurt by the incident. In a video shared on TikTok, she explained that the soup was not so hot. However, the spices in the food made her feel a strong burning in her eyes and nose.

“It kind of took my breath away for a second,” he describes. “I was really in shock from all of this.”

Jannelle also took the opportunity to give her version of events, which has been used by authorities to investigate the occurrence.

According to the employee, the customer at first contacted the restaurant by phone, claiming that the high temperature of the soup melted the container in which the food had been transported. Jannelle claims to have offered options to the plaintiff, who would have started to offend her. With no alternatives, the operator ended the call.

Later, the customer attended the establishment, where the above episode was recorded. “My first thought was how and why is this happening?” the employee revealed. “She really threw it at me.”

With the backlash, Jannelle hopes people will see how service workers are treated by some consumers: “We don’t wear an apron and a badge and we’re just robots,” he says, “we’re still human beings with emotions in the same way.”

The KCEN-TV report tried to contact the video’s client through social media. However, the profiles held by it are locked.

In a statement to the channel, Temple Deputy Chief of Police Allen Teston said he does not tolerate such behavior in the city: “If a citizen believes he has received poor service, we advise him to remain civilized until the problem is resolved.”

