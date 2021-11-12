Dividends and cheap shares support the purchase of papers

THE security box (CXSE3) released results considered solid in the third quarter, even though some lines have fallen short of expectations.

The analysts consulted by Money Times are unanimous in stating that the stock is cheap, it is a good option to defend against crises and has good yields. dividends.

Bank of America (BofA) has a buy recommendation for the shares, with a target price of R$16. BB Investimentos updated the target price to R$17.50 by the end of 2022, which represents an upside potential of 92.7%.

Quarter highlights

Between the months of July and September, Caixa’s insurance arm earned R$492 million, down 3.1%. The number was 11% below the estimate of the BofA.

However, other lines surprised the bank:

Improvement in the accident rate of its three main products due to the increase in vaccination rates;

65% increase in brokerage revenues;

financial result benefited by greater economic participation in operating subsidiaries.

BofA recalls, however, that the contracted written premiums disappointed, hampered by a more difficult basis for comparison.

To BB, the growth in net brokerage revenues was one of the main factors behind the growth of Caixa Seguridade’s net income.

“The fact was already expected, as it was as of this quarter that its own brokerage firm started earning 100% of the premiums issued in the Caixa ecosystem”, he points out.

The growth curve in earned premiums is in line with early-year estimates.

However, the bank incorporated a scenario of lower growth for the company given the worsening macroeconomic expectations and the increase in administrative expenses.

Covid Brands

In evaluating the Itaú BBA, the covid-19 pandemic continues to hamper claims, which totaled 34%, 2.9 percentage points worse than the initial projection, driven by strong increases in the level of mortgage, life and credit life products.

“We expect this to normalize in the coming quarters, given the recent less negative health result in the country,” said the bank’s analysts.

“It is important to note that credits on the mortgage product, already adjusted for the effects of the pandemic, have been increasing sequentially since the first quarter of 2020.”

The worst may be over

In Bank of America’s view, the loss ratio suggests that the worst is behind us.

In addition, the performance of this balance sheet line leaves room for better fourth-quarter underwriting results as losses are still above first-quarter levels, the bank says.

BB also believes that the current loss ratio is transitory and that it should follow the path of normalization in the coming quarters.