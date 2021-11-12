Doctor arrested in Italy for simulating vaccination against Covid – News

A 64-year-old doctor was arrested in Ravenna, northern Italy, on charges of faking vaccinations anti-Covid in people who have not been immunized to allow them to obtain the government health certificate.

According to the police, 79 “green passes“, document distributed to people cured of the disease, immunized or tested against the new coronavirus.

Since October 15, this certificate has been required in all workplaces in Italy, so those who have not been vaccinated need to take two to three exams a week to avoid taking their salary day off.

The detained doctor is accused of embezzlement, misrepresentation and corruption and has been suspended by the Ravenna Local Health Agency.

The investigation was born in the province of Belluno, after an antivax man (a person who is against vaccinations) traveled the 230 km that separates it from Ravenna to take his underage daughter to the doctor to be immunized.

Further examinations showed that the young woman did not develop any antibodies after the supposed vaccination, a situation also seen in other patients who had just been immunized by the same doctor. The value of each fraud is estimated by the police at 500 euros (approximately R$3,000).

Also according to the investigators, the doctor removed 15 vials of Pfizer’s vaccine in early October, totaling about 90 doses, 13 of which were used to defraud the health certificate. At the same time, the ampoules became unusable because they were kept at room temperature.

“If the accusations are confirmed, we will be facing a very serious case that offends the entire Emilia-Romagna community,” said the region’s Health Secretary, Raffaele Donini.

“This irresponsible behavior towards a population that, after nearly two years of mourning, family pain and enormous economic sacrifices, is getting up again with great effort to regain normality is indignant,” he added.