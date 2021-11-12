Dollar drops to R$ 5.40 with tax relief and activity data | finance

The processing of the PEC of Precatório , which now goes to the Senate , continues bringing relief and allowing the reduction of the risk premium on the dollar in the Brazilian market. Helped further by weaker-than-expected retail sales data for September in the country – which reduce concerns about inflation and also expectations about the degree of monetary tightening that the Copon will have to concede at the next meeting, the US currency had a steady decline in Brazil, out of step with the more general behavior of currencies abroad.

At the end of the business, the American currency was traded at R$ 5.4041, a low of R$ 5.3887. This is the lowest closing level since October 1st, when the dollar closed quoted at R$ 5.3684.

“The market is already turning the fiscal’s page, because it is already able to say what the size of the hole will be. If the Senate changes the text of the PEC, it will be so that it has a smaller fiscal impact,” said a manager who preferred not to be identified.

Another factor that weighed positively on the mood of local agents was the restricted retail sales data, which was a negative surprise: there was a 1.3% drop in September in the monthly comparison, much more intense than the median of the projections collected by Valor Data, which pointed to a contraction of 0.6%.

Although bad, the number indicates a potential slowdown in inflation, which remains high in the country and worries financial agents. “Weaker retail data may make the Central Bank rethink the pace of Selic hikes. A rise of 200 basis points loses strength due to something between 150 and 175 points, which helps to make some economic growth possible”, says CM Capital economist Ariane Benedito

The predominance of the domestic factor becomes clearer when looking at the global movement of currencies today. The real was not only one of the few currencies that appreciated in the trading session, it also gained a large share. Against the second-placed South African rand, the dollar was down 0.63% at closing time.