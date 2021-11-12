Dollar: For Today, US Holiday and ECB Forecasts

The saw a slight increase yesterday, closing the session far from the low of BRL 5.4365, with the international strength of the dollar, after data from the US offsetting expectations of even higher in Brazil. The US spot currency appreciated by 0.21%, closing at RS$ 5.5024 on sale.

Although the comments here insist on calling me a leftist, I am an economist specializing in the foreign exchange market and, again, I say that against facts there is no argument. The issue here is not a political bias, but how the country is and where it is going, and to put this in context for those who follow the exchange market. Whether for investors or for those who are only interested in the subject, I am not talking about , , or other topics that may be very much in evidence, but only about what is impacting the rise or fall of the exchange rate itself.

Here in Brazil, politics interfere a lot in the appreciation or not of the real. And as it could not be otherwise, the approval of the PEC of the court orders brought relief to the market. Not because it was a good solution, but because it gives a breather until the PEC reaches the Senate, then the soap opera starts again. But from the market reaction it seems that the belief is that the outcome will be positive. The measure is a priority for the government, as it opens up fiscal space to make the payment of the new Auxílio Brasil social program viable, although it changes the rules for the country’s spending ceiling, considered an important fiscal anchor.

The decision of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) to suspend the rapporteur’s amendments reinforced the Senate’s position in hampering the path to the approval of the Proposal for Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) of the precatoria. But the signals given by the financial market that the PEC is a better solution to fund the government’s new social program than the “plan B” of extension of emergency aid is also being heard by senators. This optimism helped to take the dollar from the area of ​​RS$ 5.60 to around RS$ 5.50 and even below that.

The Mixed Budget Commission (CMO) yesterday approved a project that opens space in the social security budget in favor of the Ministry of Citizenship in the amount of 9.3 billion reais, with the objective of funding the Auxílio Brasil, a cash transfer program which will replace Bolsa Família.

The October rate accelerated to 1.25%, after having registered a rate of 1.16% in September. With the result, the accumulated high of 8.24% in the year and 10.67% in the last 12 months. This is the highest index for a 1-year interval since January 2016. The chance for the Copom to escape the 1.5 pp interest rate hike plan and give an even greater shock to the current monetary policy is what is in the scenario background to appreciate the real.

The Brazilian exchange flow for the year up to November 5 was positive by US$ 17.746 billion.

Despite this Selic dynamic favoring the carry trade, it is no longer possible to count on such expressive flows to Brazil. Without a fiscal anchor, the country is doing badly in the picture, and besides, the era of the Fed’s easy money is over.

The impact on liquidity for those emerging from the normalization of monetary policy in large economies is added here to fiscal and electoral tensions.

Today is a US holiday. The economy’s inflation there, measured by the Consumer Price Index (IPC), surprised by presenting a 0.9% high in October. In , the indicator accumulated an increase of 6.2%, also above market expectations of 5.8% and the September reading of 5.4%. Last week’s US release was pushed to yesterday due to the US holiday today. The data came in slightly above market economists’ forecast and slightly below the previous week’s revised number, according to Labor Department data.

The US inflation data above the market projection leads to a repricing of the risk premium, as it pressures the Fed. in positioning itself in risky assets, such as shares and assets from emerging economies such as Brazil. The forecast is that stimuli will leave the scene in mid-2022, while prices are expected to rise again at the end of next year. Higher-than-expected numbers of inflation may increase the speed of monetary tightening.

The US government yesterday released a budget deficit of 165 billion dollars in October, 42 percent less than the hole of 284 billion dollars a year earlier, in a fall that reflected the increase in tax collection by individuals and companies. generated by the economic recovery.

In China, consumer inflation (CPI) rose 1.5% in October, and the producer price index (PPI) rose 13.5% year-on-year.

Today we will have the projections of the European Central Bank and, here in Brazil, .