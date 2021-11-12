Dollar operates in fall, with expectations of higher interest rates | Economy

The dollar operates in a fall this Thursday (11), amid growing expectations that the Central Bank will tighten the pace of rising interest rates to try to contain inflation. Investors also kept an eye on the news around the PEC dos Precatórios.

At 3:20 pm, the US currency dropped 1.61%, quoted at R$ 5.4112. See more quotes.

On Wednesday, the dollar closed practically stable (+0.05%), at R$ 5.4996. As a result, started to accumulate fall of 2.62% in the month. In the year, however, it still has a high of 6.02%.

In the financial market, bets are growing that the Central Bank can intensify its current rate of interest rate hike to contain the rise in inflation, which reached 10.67% in the 12-month period up to October.

Currently, basic interest rates are at 7.75% per year, after the BC’s Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) raised 150 basis points at its last meeting. Higher interest rates tend to favor the real, as they make domestic fixed income market returns more attractive to foreign investors, thus increasing the flow of dollars into the country.

On the domestic agenda, the IBGE announced that retail trade sales fell 1.3% in September, compared to August, in the second consecutive monthly retraction, closing the 3rd quarter in the red.

In Brasília, attention is still focused on the processing of the PEC on Precatório in the Senate. The proposal is seen as a priority by the government to pay for Brazil Aid in the minimum amount of R$ 400 per family.

The proposal postpones the payment of court orders (government debts already recognized by the courts) and changes the calculation of the spending ceiling (rule whereby, from one year to the next, government expenditure cannot grow more than the variation in inflation). The two changes open a budget space of around R$90 billion for the government to spend in 2022, an election year — which is seen by experts as a way of “going around” the spending ceiling — considered an important fiscal anchor.

In a report this Thursday, Bradesco said that “the approval of the PEC dos Precatórios in the Chamber removed part of the uncertainties of the fiscal scenario, even with the continuation of the proposal in the Senate, which also helps to explain the dynamics of local markets, especially interest curve and exchange rate.”

Abroad, data released on Wednesday showed that consumer prices in the United States jumped at the strongest pace since 1990, which could prompt the Federal Reserve (Fed) to tighten monetary policy more quickly. Higher interest rates in the world’s largest economy would tend to attract resources to the country, boosting the dollar.

