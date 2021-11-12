Dollar plummets to below R$5.40 on expectations of more aggressive monetary tightening By Reuters

2/2



© Reuters. Dollar Bills 08/02/2011 REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao



2/2

By Luana Maria Benedito

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The increase in losses on Thursday, reaching below 5.40 reais in the lows of the session, leaving the Brazilian currency with the best performance among the main global currencies amid rising expectations that the Central Bank will stiffen the pace of its monetary tightening.

At 12:23, the dollar retreated 1.94%, to 5.3954 reais on sale, after reaching 5.319 reais in the day’s low, down 2.01%.

The main contract had a drop of 1.76%, to 5.414 reais.

Thursday’s move comes after the eve of the real having outperformed some of its major emerging peers, despite the dollar’s international soaring on the heels of stronger-than-expected US data.

Investors attributed the Brazilian currency’s recent resilience to expectations that the central bank may step up its current pace of rise in , as domestic data on producer prices continue to surprise upwards.

On Wednesday, the IBGE reported that the Broad National Consumer Price Index () rose 1.25% in October, after rising 1.16% in the previous month, reaching the largest change for the month since 2002 (1, 31%). In 12 months, the increase was 10.67%, the strongest result since January 2016 (+10.71%).

“Our assessment is that the Central Bank needs to accelerate monetary policy adjustment to avoid completely losing control over expectations, which already signal a loss of the inflation target in 2022”, said Genial Investimentos in a note.

The inflation target for next year is 3.5%, with a tolerance margin of 1.5 percentage points more or less. The Selic rate is currently at 7.75% per year, after the BC’s Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) raised 150 basis points at its last meeting.

Higher interest rates tend to make the domestic fixed income market more attractive, consequently increasing demand for the real.

Investors are also keeping an eye on the news around the PEC dos Precatórios. The leader of the government in the Senate, Fernando Bezerra Coelho (MDB-PE), who will be in charge of reporting the proposal at the House, said he believes there are chances of senators maintaining the text approved by the Chamber. He did not rule out, however, that it could be improved.

Approved in the second round by the Chamber on Tuesday, the Proposal for Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) modifies the rule for payment of court orders — government debts whose payment was determined by the Courts — and alters the deadline for correction of the spending ceiling by the IPCA.

In a report this Thursday, Bradesco said that “the approval of the PEC dos Precatórios in the Chamber removed part of the uncertainties of the fiscal scenario, even with the continuation of the proposal in the Senate, which also helps to explain the dynamics of local markets, especially interest curve and exchange rate.”

In the interest rate futures market, the rates of the main DIs fell from 2 to 24 basis points on the curve until January 2027.

On the eve, the spot dollar closed up 0.21%, at 5.5024 reais on sale.

(Edited by Camila Moreira and Maria Pia Palermo)