DOWNLOADED A LOT | Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro gets BIG DISCOUNT on AliExpress

IMPORTANT: keep an eye on the date of publication of this article, as all prices and promotions are subject to availability of stock and duration of the offer. Price changes may occur at any time without notice from the retailer. The price or total value of the product may change depending on the location, considering shipping and possible interstate taxes. The products displayed here have been selected by our offering team. So if you buy something, the Canaltech may receive some sales commission.

Chinese Black Friday started with excellent deals on several well-known brand electronics, such as the Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro. This cell phone has a high-end processor, lots of RAM and storage, settings that make it excellent for those who want to pay little for one Fast mobile phone capable of running heavy android games.

Its price is unmissable taking advantage of the current promotion on AliExpress during Chinese Black Friday. It’s even cheaper using a special discount coupon, which you can find by accessing the offer via the link highlighted below. This amount can be paid in up to 6 interest-free installments.

About Poco X3 Pro

The Poco X3 Pro kept the distinctive design of the Poco X3, bringing a large 6.67-inch screen with Full HD resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate. This higher refresh rate is responsible for delivering an even more fluid experience. than other devices when displaying animations, videos and games. The cell phone also has a digital reader on the side to unlock the screen.

As it is mainly aimed at delivering good performance, the processor is one of the most important parts of the Poco X3 Pro and it is also where Xiaomi brought the main improvements. It comes equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 860, one of the best components manufactured by the company today, just behind the models used in high-end cell phones, which have much higher prices than those charged by the Poco X3 Pro.

The union of this processor with the 8 GB of RAM of the model on offer are enough for you to run any game with good quality and have the guarantee that the cell phone will not have crashes or chokes during everyday use. Completing the device’s details is a very competent quadruple camera set on the back, with main, ultrawide, macro and depth sensors.

Take advantage of the Black Friday price

The value of the Poco X3 Pro dropped sharply during AliExpress’s Chinese Black Friday. For those thinking of buying this device, there will hardly be a better time than this. It comes out for a simply unbeatable cost-benefit, taking advantage of the offer below.

Check the Poco X3 Pro price (Image: Screenshot/Canaltech)

Is AliExpress Reliable?

On AliExpress, you can buy thousands of products made by companies all over the world. All purchases are mediated by the site itself, with the security of being made through one of the largest e-commerce networks in the world. In addition, the payment methods are the ones you already know, such as bank slip, card installments and even via Pix.

AliExpress works on the marketplace system, as do many other retailers operating in Brazil. This means that you are buying from other stores, which have their products for sale on the website. So it’s worth keeping an eye on details like the store’s overall rating and the reviews on the page of the product you want to buy to make sure you’re getting the item you’re looking for.

The site has a customer service team ready to respond to any problems with any purchase, with attendants who speak Portuguese. At Reclame Aqui, AliExpress has a high response rate, directing all customers to the channels where solutions can be found.

Delivery, import fees and refund

On AliExpress, you have a full money-back guarantee if you receive a product other than the one described in the store or do not receive the item on the estimated date. Some sellers also offer a free return service, where you have 15 days to decide if you want to keep the product. If you regret your purchase, you can send the product back for free and get your money back.

As most of the products sold come from Asia, delivery times can be longer than found in stores located in Brazil. However, AliExpress has been working to reduce this interval, chartering direct flights from China to bring them more quickly (some arrive in less than 30 days) and reducing the cost of shipping, which may even be free on some products.

about taxation

Although Brazilian customs may tax any purchase made abroad, this charge is made by sampling, which means that not all international purchases are taxed. Many consumers report making international purchases that are completely tax free. However, it is good to keep in mind that yes, the final value may increase after customs analysis upon arrival in Brazil.

Enter Canaltech Offers and make your money pay more

With prices in Brazil becoming more and more expensive, the only way to save money is to keep an eye on promotions in Brazilian and international stores. The problem is that the large number of brands and payment terms makes it almost impossible to keep up with all the offers that appear daily in the country.

To make your life easier, the Canaltech Offers team incessantly searches all the bargains on the internet and gathers the best prices in one place: on your smartphone. No more wasting time and money, join our offer groups and start saving in no time.