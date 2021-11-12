Drag queen version by Marília Mendonça performs concerts in honor of the singer: ‘Memória viva’

In addition to influencing thousands of people across Brazil, Marília Mendonça knew she had a cover drag queen. Marcus Vinícius, 22 years old, not only accompanied the work of the sertaneja, but since 2017 he has been dubbed the artist, who died in a plane accident last week.

The hairdresser told the Extra newspaper that people started playing the singer after people thought he looked like her.

“I used to ride like a drag queen and looked like Marília. I thought: ‘hey, if I like her, why am I not her?’ That’s when I tried to specialize to look as much like her as possible. It worked”, he says.

The singer’s fan said that the singer was aware of the tribute and followed her Instagram profile. Marcus also recalled the day he had the opportunity to meet the singer at a concert in the city of Maceió, in 2018.

“She already knew about my work, so much so that she followed me, visualized my stories, the day before (death), she saw my post…”, says he, who fondly keeps the washcloth he received from the singer at the end. of a show.

Known as “Marília Mendonça de Alagoas”, the drag queen version of the sertaneja has around 117,000 followers and saw its fee per show increase from R$450 to R$600.

“I don’t want to be Marília Mendonça, but I will continue to pay homage to her, continuing the character and keeping her memory alive in me,” she said.

