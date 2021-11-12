Duilio defends Sylvinho again, talks about Paulinho and reinforces plans for 2022

The defeat to Atlético-MG, at Mineirão, did not make Duilio Monteiro Alves change his mind about Sylvinho. The Corinthians president continues to understand that criticisms about the coach are exaggerated and asked for patience for the work to be carried out.

This Thursday, the agent gave an interview to the press at Parque São Jorge, right after the event that marked the inauguration of Zé Maria’s bust.

“I’ve been talking about it almost daily. It’s an exaggerated pressure, not just on Sylvinho. It’s our problem, in Brazilian football. We have coaches in the Libertadores final and both are questioned (Renato Gaúcho, Flamengo, and Abel Ferreira, at Palmeiras.) Then, they play good games and the guy is a genius. He loses one, he has to change the coach. It’s hard to work like that. But Corinthians has that pressure. We’re satisfied with Sylvinho’s work. we, despite having played a bad game, the teams that compete for fourth place didn’t win either, and that shows the difficulty of Brasileirão. We lost the game, it’s part of the championship.”

“Sylvinho stays, nothing changes. I’m sorry every game we have to talk about coach maintenance. A few days ago, we heard about the first half and second half… In a little while, the kick will be at half-time. with two coaches at the stadium? There’s a lot of exaggeration. You have to be patient, the results will show up, they’ve already appeared, today we’re fighting for fourth place.”

“Corinthians didn’t play a good game, that was clear, we could have played more, and Atlético-MG played a great game. We can’t forget that there is an opponent. Atlético-MG won 13 games at home at the Brazilian Nationals, that’s what it shows its strength. It had a lot of investment, it has been with the same squad since the beginning of the season. Great game for them, terrible for Corinthians.”



Duilio also spoke about the plans for 2022. Read, below, the interview given by the Corinthians president and initially published by ge.

Title fight in 2022

“Without a doubt, because of our history and what we’ve been doing. We made it clear that this was a year of reducing expenses, bringing in new revenue and building a cast for next year to be strong. That’s what we’ve been doing. There’s been a while, I’ve always said, Corinthians has improved a lot, but it will fluctuate, it’s a team in formation, the coach tries to find the best way to play with the team he has, we have Willian who played very little, which will strengthen the team, and with some parts that we are looking for next year so that in 2022 Corinthians fights, as they always did, and goes head-to-head with any team in Brazil and in the world.”

Paulinho in CT

“Paulinho trained a few times at the gym, this physical part, not the field part. But it’s still not definitive, he has his commitments, sometimes he goes, sometimes he doesn’t. We’ve been talking about the future, it’s our will. I hope this time it works”

Benfica’s interest in João Victor

“I know this news now, but João Victor has been having an excellent championship and we imagine that they will really come (proposals), we had consultations in the middle of the year, it’s natural because of the performance. Proposals and surveys will appear. We’re happy, no just with him, but with others who have risen from the base and who have the potential to help Corinthians in the field and in the financial area.”

Center forward for 2022

“From the center is a need, we feel the need, we only have Jô. But there is no conversation or defined target. Let’s look, let’s look. If there isn’t one in the market that we’re sure will arrive to take the position, we have the boys from the base, Cauê, Felipe and Giovane. Either we’ll bring a ready-made, high-level one, or we’ll bet on the boys.”

