Dutch Committee recommends lockdown return to contain Covid-19 | World

A commission of experts from the Netherlands recommended on Thursday (11) the imposition of a partial lockdown in the country. If approved, this will be the first in Europe since the summer (winter in Brazil), to combat the increase in Covid-19 cases.

Interim Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s office is expected to decide the measures on Friday in the wake of a recommendation by the Outbreak Management Team, reported NOS. It is common for the government to follow the recommendations of the expert committee.

Netherlands announces resumption of prevention measures against Covid

Tonga’s main island enters lockdown after country registers 1st Covid case of pandemic

Among the measures being considered are canceling events, closing theaters and cinemas and bringing forward the closing hours of cafes and restaurants, said the NOS report. Schools would remain open.

Netherlands resumes restrictions to curb increase in covid cases

After a partial lockdown of about two weeks, entry into public places should be limited to people who are fully vaccinated or have recently recovered from a coronavirus infection, according to the advice.

Even with infections reaching record levels, many developed countries embrace the view that vaccinations make lockdowns unnecessary.

The UK is relying on booster vaccines to boost immunity and try to avoid straining its healthcare system.