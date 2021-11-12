Economics technicians are concerned about the processing of the Default PEC in the Senate

× Photo: Marcos Oliveira/Senate Agency

Economic team technicians are concerned about the processing of the PEC of Precatório in the Senate. Although the leader of the government in the house, Fernando Bezerra Coelho (MDB-PE), was chosen as rapporteur for the proposal, the Paulo Guedes’ assistants fear that voting on the text will take a long time. The original idea is that the matter went straight to the plenary, without going through the commissions.

The proposal must be considered by the Constitution and Justice Committee on November 24, but it’s not clear when the matter will be voted on in plenary.

“It is not clear whether Pacheco will take the text of the PEC dos Precatórios to the plenary on November 25th. We hope that this will happen. Our fear is that the project will not be prioritized. The following week, Rodrigo Pacheco marked the concentrated effort to vote authorities. The budget also needs to be voted on. We don’t know what should come out of the paper”, he said.

Guedes’ advisors also fear that support for the government project is lacking. At least 31 senators from six parties have already demonstrated their opposition to the text of the PEC dos Precatório. The government leader hopes to get 50 votes in favor of the project. To be approved, the matter needs the approval of at least 49 parliamentarians.