Elden Ring: Check out 30 minutes of raw gameplay in 4K

Elden Ring, one of the most awaited games of 2022, started to have a little more of its gameplay released since yesterday (10), when Bandai Namco released the embargo on first impressions of an extensive demo which Voxel also had access to. Check out our full preview!

With permission to disclose more of the title’s initial gameplay, other channels also took the opportunity to show us all the glory of this action RPG. This is the case with MKIceandFire, which released about 30 minutes without comments, only with raw gameplay at 60 fps and in 4K resolution. Check out:

The channel also posted a shorter video focused only on the fight against the Flying Dragon Agheel boss, all running on PlayStation 5:

Now that you’ve checked out the raw gameplay without comments, how about giving a prestigious video preview of voxel? Our wonderful Vini Munhoz played more than 15 hours of the FromSoftware game, studying all the possibilities of the demo, and sifted through the material with great care here:

But what about you, are you looking forward to playing Elden Ring? What did you think of the game previews? Will you pick up the game when it releases on February 25, 2022 for PC, PlayStation 5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One?