Elimination and Aline’s lamentations mark dawn

The dawn was marked by the elimination of Tiago Piquilo from the eighth farm of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV) and with the lamentations of Aline Mineiro about Dayane Mello.

There was also Rico Melquiades accusing the network of not showing the truth about Day and the model advising Solange Gomes and Valentina Francavilla to get together. In addition, Gui Araujo and Dayane praised Aline’s good form.

Elimination of Tiago Piquilo

Tiago Piquilo was the eighth eliminated from “A Fazenda 13”. He was the least voted by the public, with 26.87% of the vote. Dayane Mello and Sthe Matos follow on the reality show. Sthefane was the most voted to stay, with 40.06% of the vote. Dayane received 33.07%.

“Tiagão, there is a heart!”, Adriane Galisteu said to the former pawn. “It’s part, part of the game, right? Normal,” replied the singer, calmly, remaining calm.

Tiago Piquilo celebrated having almost doubled the number of followers on social networks, but was informed that he was no longer followed by Tania Mara, his affair before the reality show, and reacted without surprise.

Seriously? Ah, but he did, he’s followed it several times. It could be a sign… Man, when I came in here, actually, I left it very exposed in one conversation or another that this subject, for me, was always an unknown. Actually, Tania and I weren’t dating.

Tiago explained that he was meeting Tania Mara when he was invited to enter the dispute for the R$ 1.5 million prize in “A Fazenda 2021” and stated that he has no idea what his future with the artist will be.

We were getting closer, getting to know each other more, but also on the day I came here, we had an indifference that was very uncomfortable. So, for me, I also entered into that uncertainty of what could happen… For me, that was always a question. We didn’t have an open relationship in people’s eyes. This situation was left to resolve later.

‘Record doesn’t show everything’

Rico Melquiades expressed outrage at the return of Dayane Mello, his former friend and current rival on the rural reality show.

“I’m sure now they don’t show everything,” he said to Arcrebiano. “Huh?”, questioned the capixaba and the comedian followed, comparing the rural reality with “Big Brother Brasil” (TV Globo):

Record doesn’t show everything. It’s not like their program they don’t spare cancellation. They don’t save there in yours, here they save.

Rich Melquiades

Then the cameras on PlayPlus, RecordTV’s streaming service, were cut.

Union of Day, Val and Sol

Dayane Mello suggested a partnership with Valentina Francavilla and Solange Gomes to strengthen themselves in the fight for the R$1.5 million prize.

“I’m going to fourth, right?”, asked Dayane Mello, who celebrated the return of the third ball in the game. “Next week you won’t go to the countryside. When you come back, you won’t go [na próxima]. Nobody wants to do it,” said Solange Gomes.

Guys, we women have to come together now until the end.

Dayane Mello

‘The guy sucked it all up’

Aline Mineiro’s friendship with Rico Melquiades was the subject of discussion between MC Gui, Valentina Francavilla, Solange Gomes and Dayane Mello. The funkeiro pointed out that the ex-panicat is disappearing in every way for being sucked in by the comedian on the reality show.

“She’s weird,” said MC Gui. “It’s losing its essence,” Valentina pointed out. “She lost even the shine, the essence. The guy sucked everything from the girl,” added the funkeiro.

Crybaby?

Valentina Francavilla sought out Aline Mineiro to say that she no longer wants to play alongside Rico Melquiades. The ex-stage assistant of “Programa do Mouse” (SBT), however, ended up listening to the ex-panicat lament that her criticisms have caused hurt in the day-to-day confinement.

You have the right to be near me or not. The same way I’m going to talk to Rico and everything, but it’s over. Not anymore. The whole dimension I had made it like this [gesticulou com as mãos em sinal de caiu]”

, declared Valentina Francavilla to Aline Mineiro, about Rico Melquiades.

Aline Mineiro pointed out that the girl has been hurting when she questions her tears inside the confinement.

I’ll talk about the two of us. From the beginning, it was small details that made me love you. No big deal, like you brought me a candy when I needed it, it wins me over. Here at the beginning, when we became friends, many small details happen that you don’t see with me. The fact that you’re mad at me because I cry hurts me a lot. I can’t hide my crying, understand?

Hair critiques caused splitting

Aline Mineiro had an eye-to-eye dialogue with Solange Gomes and explained that she walked away from Dayane Mello due to bad comments about her appearance.

This isn’t new about being friends with everyone. I’m thinking that it seems that people are bothering with me, with my way of being that I seem to be alone. Happiness will be the day I get here and no one comes to talk to me. I don’t understand why my way of playing, being happy and cuddling”

, said Aline Mineiro.

The ex-panicat then stated that she chose to distance herself from Dayane Mello over bad comments about her hair.

When I walked away from Day, it was because of things she did to me first. He talked bad about my hair. What a woman with short hair doesn’t have sensuality, who is ugly. Physical points and was trying to manipulate me in some ways. I didn’t fall for her game. Every time she sits next to me, she talks bad about someone and that made me feel bad, it was toxic for me. I walked away from her because of that. I didn’t like that way or that it spoke to me, my appearance and my way. She said that in here it’s nothing for everyone. I have great self-esteem, I like my way, I think I’m beautiful, intelligent. But when a person starts going inside to talk about you [não dá].

‘Out of this world’ body

Dayane Mello and Gui Araujo left aside their criticisms for Aline Mineiro after they spotted the girl in the bikini. The duo made a point of highlighting the beauty of the person without having so much taste for working out.

“Caral**”, shouted Gui Araujo, when he saw Aline Mineiro appear in a bikini to jump in the hot tub in honor of Tiago Piquilo – eliminated in the eighth field.

“What a body, right, man. It doesn’t do anything,” Dayane commented. “Wow, she’s drawn. God was in a good mood when he made her. Holy shit**”, declared Gui Araujo. “Yeah. Just eat shit,” MC Gui mocked.

“It doesn’t even know the way to the gym and it looks like wax. It’s something that doesn’t seem to come from this plant”, pointed out MC Gui. “It’s true,” replied all the pedestrians.

Will you vote for your friend?

Still hurt by Rico Melquiades for not having been immunized in the last plot, Valentina Francavilla made it clear to Aline Mineiro that she has no return with the comedian and even sees him as the target of a vote for the reality show’s ninth hot spot.

Aline, he wasn’t real, friend. He has clearly shown that he is capable of cheating. He didn’t think about you, he didn’t think about me or anyone. He only thought about him, friend. When he argued with you in front of the whole of Brazil, either you acted fully or his game wasn’t right. You didn’t stop to think. You have every right to like him, but you can’t forget what he did”

, shot the former stage assistant of the program “Programa do Mouse”.

The ex-panicat wanted to know if Rico was in the sights of her friend’s votes and heard a resounding yes. Ratinho’s former stage assistant, then, was not on the fence to claim to see him as a target.

I vote easily. He was cheating on me and even had the nerve to talk here when I asked ‘If I saved you, I’d put Solange or Aline. Beauty.